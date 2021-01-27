The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport recently upheld a local judge’s ruling against a woman who claimed a local liquor store failed to warn her about a floor she slipped on.
In January 2019, Annie Sisk visited Bayou Butts and Booze in Monroe to pay a utility bill, where she slipped and fell on the concrete floor. She sued the store’s owner, Louisiana Discount Tobacco Inc., claiming she was injured when she fell and the store should have placed a wet floor sign or provided a rug or mat because of the rain that day.
In February 2020, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Wendell Manning granted a motion for summary judgment against Sisk, dismissing her claims with prejudice.
According to the store, Sisk could not prove there was an unreasonably dangerous condition inside the store where the floor was dry until Sisk’s wet boots made it wet as well.
The Second Circuit agreed with the store’s argument.
“Sisk brought water into the store on the boots she was wearing,” stated the Second Circuit opinion. “Even assuming the water on her boots presented an unreasonably dangerous condition, that condition did not exist until she entered the store and stepped on the dry floor.”
Pro tempore Judge James Boddie Jr. wrote the Jan. 13 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including Second Circuit judges Shonda Stone and Jeff Cox.
During a deposition, a store employee indicated Sisk was the first customer that day. The employee denied telling a coworker to get a rug and wet floor sign after Sisk fell.
“A wet floor sign was also being used. Ratcliff testified that the wet floor sign was always in the same area, and it was used ‘pretty much’ all the time whether the floor was wet or not,” stated the Second Circuit opinion. “Ratcliff explained that the concrete floor was prone to having wet spots from spills, so they left the sign out as a precaution.”
