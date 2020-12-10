The Second Circuit Court of Appeal upheld a local judge’s decision to deny general damages for a minor rear-end vehicle collision in the drive-through line at Popeye’s Fried Chicken in Monroe in 2018.
At trial, Monroe City Court Judge Aisha Clark ruled that Kaylonna Dotson was owed only recovery of her bills for an emergency room visit and five chiropractic visits after a motorist’s vehicle rolled into hers at an idle speed in the restaurant’s drive-through line.
The incident occurred April 9, 2018, when Darren Balsamo’s vehicle rolled into Dotson’s. There were no scratches, scuffs or dents according to photographs taken by police. Balsamo testified the light impact did not remove any of the road dust on his vehicle where it made contact with Dotson’s vehicle.
According to authorities, Dotson never mentioned any type of physical pain during the hour she spent discussing the collision with Balsamo in the restaurant parking lot.
“Nonetheless, the plaintiff reported to the emergency room within an hour of leaving the Popeye’s and was examined for injuries,” stated the Second Circuit’s ruling. “The medical records indicate that she had no ‘back pain’ and no ‘cervical spine tenderness’ (neck pain) and full range of motion when examined in the ER.”
Dotson’s attorney referred her to Mayfield West Chiropractic where she received treatment on 28 visits, though she noted her level of pain was near zero on a scale of 1 to 10 during most of those visits.
In light of the evidence, Clark denied any further recovery of medical expenses beyond the cost of the ER visit and also denied all general damages sought by Dotson.
“Based on her oral reasons for judgment, and the judgment itself, the trial court apparently concluded that Ms. Dotson did not suffer any actual injury,” stated the Second Circuit’s ruling. “At any rate, the evidence supports the judgment.”
Second Circuit Judge Shonda Stone penned the Nov. 18 opinion on behalf of the three-judge panel also including Judge James “Jimbo” Stephens and pro tempore Judge Joseph “Joe” Bleich.
According to the Second Circuit, the ER records showed Dotson had a full range of motion.
“In her testimony, Ms. Dotson initially admitted that these statements in the ER records are correct; however, later in her testimony, she changed her story, claiming that her neck pain began immediately when Mr. Balsamo’s vehicle idled into her vehicle in the Popeye’s drive-through lane, but her back pain did not begin until after the ER visit,” stated the Second Circuit. “Ms. Dotson also changed her story on the witness stand regarding whether it was her own idea to go to the ER. She initially claimed that it was her own idea, but later admitted that her father had advised her to go.”
The Second Circuit concurred with Clark that Dotson’s testimony was incredible when compared to the photographs.
“The evidence in the record more than adequately supports the conclusion that Ms. Dotson suffered no injury whatsoever, was untruthful in that regard, and was malingering in the hope of obtaining money,” stated the Second Circuit.
The costs of the appeal were taxed to Dotson.
