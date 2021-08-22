The members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) have chosen Kyle Ardoin, Louisiana Secretary of State, to lead the organization as president.
He was sworn into office today, Monday, Aug. 16, at the NASS 2021 Summer Conference in Des Moines, Iowa.
Ardoin has served as Louisiana’s Secretary of State since 2018, with nearly a decade of prior service as Louisiana’s First Assistant Secretary of State. Throughout his tenure, he has been a respected member of NASS, with active participation on the NASS Executive Board, committees, and panels, as well as a valuable member of the Election Infrastructure Subsector Government Coordinating Council (EIS-GCC).
His term as NASS President will conclude in July 2022 at the NASS 2022 Summer Conference in Baton Rouge. As a point of association history, Ardoin is the third Louisianian to serve in this role.
National officers will also serve until the conclusion of the NASS 2022 Summer Conference.
