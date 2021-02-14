West Monroe, LA (71291)

Today

Freezing rain early will change to a wintry mix overnight. Some icing possible. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Freezing rain early will change to a wintry mix overnight. Some icing possible. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.