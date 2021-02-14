The cities of Monroe and West Monroe plan to close all municipal government offices on Monday in light of the threat of icy weather.
In West Monroe, residential garbage service will not be available on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Garbage service will resume when the city's sanitation crews can safely navigate local roadways.
The Ouachita Parish Public Library also will be closed on Monday.
Louisiana Delta Community College also will be closed for the day.
In Monroe, all Monroe City Offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 15.
Monroe Police are offering transportation to doctors, nurses and other first responders who need a ride to work. They will also provide a shuttle service to those citizens who need a ride to the shelter. MPD have several heavy, 4WD vehicles and a Bearcat for use during this weather event. If a resident meets the above criteria, they can call MPD Dispatch at 318-329-2600.
First responders are ready in the event they are needed, and Public Works and Traffic Engineering departments are prepared to respond to the inclement weather as well.
This closure will also impact the trash collection schedule. If your trash is usually collected on Monday, it will now be collected on Wednesday.
Only essential personnel will be expected to report to work. Offices are expected to re-open for normal business hours, Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
In light of deteriorating weather conditions, commercial airliners have canceled their flights to and from Monroe Regional Airport for the rest of this evening and Monday morning.
At this time, de-icing operations on the runways are underway and will continue throughout the evening. According to MLU Operations, crews are working to stay ahead of the weather. The Monroe Regional Airport remains open.
