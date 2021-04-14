Area law enforcement last month formed the North Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit to conduct investigations involving the use of force that results in death or serious bodily injury.
The first case publicly announced in the new unit’s case folder was an in-custody death that happened in Monroe on April 3. The unit took over the investigation on April 7.
Initial reports indicated an officer with the Monroe Police Department encountered an individual, later identified as David Harris, 51, near the intersection of Standifer Avenue and Alabama Street. Harris was described as behaving very erratically.
The decision was made to transport Harris to Ochsner LSU Medical Center. After arriving, Harris became very combative and fought with officers for several minutes. Harris was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center (OCC).
Within minutes of arriving at OCC, for unknown reasons, Harris became unresponsive. Deputies and medical staff assigned to OCC began rendering medical aid until emergency medical services arrived at the scene.
Despite the administration of life-saving measures, Harris died.
Investigators have begun interviewing witnesses, gathering statements, and reviewing camera footage from the incident.
This investigation is on-going and more information will be released when it becomes available.
The North Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit, or NLSIU, is made up of criminal investigators from seven parishes: Caldwell, Franklin, Lincoln, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, and Union.
Members assigned to the unit have extensive training and experience in various fields of law enforcement including violent crimes, death investigations, and officer involved shootings.
Lincoln Parish sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew Henderson, with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, announced the formation of NLSIU.
