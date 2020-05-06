State legislators struck an optimistic note earlier this week about the likelihood Louisiana residents will escape the lockdown enforced by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order before the end of the month.
Edwards is expected to announce Monday whether the state is ready to enter Phase One of President Trump’s Guidelines for Opening Up America Again, a plan recommending how relax social distancing restrictions put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.
As of earlier this week, Edwards declined to indicate whether he was leaning toward extending the stay-at-home order beyond May 15 or relaxing it. Edwards touted Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s support of his decisions during the crisis.
When asked about an apparent change of tone in enforcing the lockdown, Edwards said Louisiana was still headed toward a positive outcome as long as businesses and individuals continued to follow social distancing guidelines.
“What we’ve authorized is safe,” Edwards said.
Some legislators were more confident about the possibility of reopening soon.
“I am optimistic that we will enter Phase One on May 15,” said state Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-Sterlington.
When asked whether he would consider opening the state if some regions continued to report higher trends of COVID-19 cases, Edwards said better testing would help the administration understand each region’s trends.
As of Tuesday, there were nearly 30,000 cases of COVID-19 reported across Louisiana as well as more than 2,000 deaths resulting from the disease. More than 20,000 people have recovered from the disease, according to the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 tracker.
In Ouachita Parish, there were some 800 cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths as of Tuesday.
State Sen. Francis Thompson said it appeared likely the state could meet criteria for having a downward trend in COVID-19 cases as required for reopening the state.
“I think, based on the conversations I’ve had with the administration and other legislators, it looks like we can possibly reach all of the criteria by May 15,” said Thompson, D-Delhi. “We’ve got about 10 more days.”
Thompson noted, echoing remarks by Edwards, that avoiding a second outbreak of the virus and capturing the federal reimbursements allowed under a state of emergency remained concerns.
“I agree with the president, and I agree with the governor that we don’t want to open it up too quickly,” Thompson said.
“Also, we don’t want to lose any federal dollars by not following the procedures, and that could happen.”
State Sen. Jay Morris said there was mounting pressure on Edwards and legislators to reopen the state.
Speaking of the Edwards administration, Morris said, “I do sense that they really want the data to be such that they can open.”
“But they are sticking to their assertion that it will depend on federal guidelines put out by the Trump administration,” said Morris, R-Monroe.
Meanwhile, two attempts to circumvent Edwards’ stay-at-home order continue to persist.
One method entailed a petition offered by state Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, that would terminate the state of emergency declared by Edwards, if approved by a majority of the House of Representatives or the Senate.
The other front was led by state Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Lafayette, who filed House Concurrent Resolution 58 to suspend Edwards’ authority to declare a state of emergency for 15 days. As of Tuesday, HCR 58 was scheduled for debate in the House and Governmental Affairs Committee.
Of the two options, the resolution appeared the most appropriate considering the circumstances, according to state Rep. Michael Echols, R-Monroe. Echols previously expressed concern that the petition suggested by Seabaugh could nix the state’s ability to receive federal funding for each day already endured during the public health crisis.
If approved by the House and Senate, it appears HCR 58 would hamper Edwards’ ability to issue an emergency declaration or a stay-at-home order for 15 days — possibly preventing him from extending the current order beyond May 15.
Thompson told The Ouachita Citizen he doubted Miguez’s resolution would succeed, though he noted that a new Legislature could make proceedings unpredictable.
“Even if the resolution passes, which I don’t think it will, it will take many of our businesses longer than 10 days to prepare to open,” said Thompson, referring to the current stay-at-home order’s expiration on May 15.
Neither Edwards nor state lawmakers were interested in delaying people from returning to work, according to Thompson.
“It’s so important to the state and the nation that we get back to work, but we have to pay attention to the medical experts and researchers and those that know about pandemics and the virus, COVID-19,” Thompson said. “Get ready to reopen. Spread out. Order your necessities. Start advertising that you’ll be open shortly.”
