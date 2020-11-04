Officers with the Ouachita Parish Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force made 120 arrests over two days last month as part of a street crime operation targeting the highest areas of violent crime in the parish.
Among those arrests, authorities apprehended six people in Monroe who were each suspected of homicide.
“Six homicide suspects, people that had just committed murder. That’s never been done before in any of these task force operations,” said Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell.
Russell detailed the results of the street crime operation during a news conference on Oct. 25 at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Rifle Range in West Monroe.
The task force, led by Russell, resulted in 49 warrant arrests, 34 felony arrests, and misdemeanor arrests, all of which were made on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23.
Russell said the success of the street crime operation did not depend on the number of arrests but on the apprehension of known violent crime offenders.
Russell commended the deputies and officers participating in the street operation for their hard work and dedication. He also commended the deputies and personnel from the Ouachita Correctional Center and the Communications Division for their efforts.
“At several times during the course of this operation, several people came up to us and thanked us for doing our job,” Russell said. “They thanked us for putting violent crime offenders in jail. We’ve never had that before. With the rhetoric across the country, we’re blessed. We’re blessed with professional men and women in law enforcement, but we’re also blessed with Christian men and women who believe in the same things that you and I do.”
The Task Force targeted violent criminals in Ouachita Parish, including those within the city limits of Monroe and West Monroe. The Task Force is comprised of sheriff’s deputies and police officers representing Ouachita Parish, surrounding parishes and the Fourth Judicial Court District Attorney’s Office.
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew touted the U.S. Department of Justice’s report showing a drop in violent crime over the past three years.
“This is an outstanding exercise,” Tew said.
Drugs seized included marijuana, cocaine, heroin, Ecstasy, PCP and many prescription medicines. Twenty firearms also were seized.
Agencies participating in the street crime operation included the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Monroe Police Department, West Monroe Police Department, Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, ULM Police Department, Metro Narcotics Unit, Louisiana State Police C.I.D., Louisiana State Probation & Parole, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Steve Tew, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Louisiana National Guard Counter Drug Air Wing, Office of the Louisiana Attorney, Drug Enforcement Administration and Attorney General Jeff Landry.
