Ark-La-Miss Fair has announced Oct. 2-11 as new dates of 2020 Fair at the Monroe Civic Center fairgrounds
The Ark-La-Miss Fair is a charity fund-raiser that has been sponsored more than 48 years by the West Monroe Civitan Club.
Fair board president Mike Shields said the fair board met this week to confirm the new dates after being notified by Belle City Amusements of the new dates.
“We were not expecting to be a week later than usual, but we expect our 2020 fair to be the best ever,” Shields said. “Dr. George Cannon of the Monroe Civic Center bent over backwards to assure we were able to make the date change. It could not have occurred without the help of Dr. Cannon, Mayor Jamie Mayo, Charles Panacek of Belle City Amusement and Sharon Traxler and Chris Kidd of the Civic Center administration.”
Shields also pointed out the Monroe Police Department and its security team have viewed plans and will continue to plan for a safe event this fall.
“Having the Ark-La-Miss Fair a week later means we may even be a degree or two or more cooler, weather-wise, so that’s a positive,” Shields said. “The calendar of events will essentially follow the same daily pattern.”
