Louisiana State Police troopers arrested four Delhi residents on Monday for their alleged involvement in a homicide in Delhi.
The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Monroe Field Office (LSP MFO) began investigating the death of 46-year-old Buford Dean Jr. of Delhi last week.
Thirty-two-year-old Deontia Monroe and 35-year-old Lorenzo Bee were booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder. Also connected to the homicide were 43-year-old Lekeythe Hunter and 33-year-old Samuel Williams. These two subjects were booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.
Detectives responded to the discovery of Dean’s body on June 24. LSP MFO was requested by the Delhi Police Department and is the lead agency in the homicide investigation.
The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Buford Dean Junior of Delhi. This is an ongoing and active investigation. Therefore, no further information is available at this time.
Anyone with any information in the death of Buford Dean Junior is asked to contact the Louisiana State Police at (318) 362-4596.
