The city of Monroe is seeking a $844,000 grant to begin work remediating asbestos in the former Ouachita Candy Co. buildings in downtown Monroe.
The city bought the buildings last year for some $1.4 million as part of Mayor Friday Ellis’ plans to make the buildings an anchor for a new downtown attraction with events, a hotel, retail spaces and more.
The city is planning to apply for a Brownfield Cleanup Grant through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to cover the cost of the asbestos remediation and other work. No local match, or contribution, is required to receive the grant.
A brownfield is a previously developed property that has remained vacant and may be unfit for reuse in its current condition, like the former Ouachita Candy Co. buildings.
The grant would be used to complete several improvements, including asbestos removal and partial demolition of the building.
“People get really concerned about the term ‘asbestos’,” said Trey Hess, with PPM Consultants, a Monroe-based environmental consultant company. “Asbestos for the longest time was a very smart thing to use because it was fire-resistant. Any old building you’ll find has asbestos in it.”
Hess said the first phase of the project began in 2020 with the assessment of the building’s condition. He said part of the building would have to be demolished on the second floor because of the the risk the second story’s floor could fall.
The building is being repaired as “due diligence” for any potential buyers in the future, according to Hess. He also said buildings like the former Ouachita Candy Co. buildings could pose a safety risk to the public.
“I’ve had experiences in other cities where there’s been crime and those kinds of things and people can get hurt,” Hess said. He said it was not uncommon for people to use old buildings for illicit activities.
In addition to demolition and asbestos removal, the grant is expected to be used for drum disposal, cleanup planning, waste characterization, air monitoring and more.
Hess said he believed a lot of cities would apply for the grants because in the past the EPA had not done zero-match grants like this one. This year, 419 applications were submitted and 237 were selected.
The grant application is due Nov. 22.
Citizens can comment on the grant application until Nov. 8 until 5 p.m. Recipients are typically announced in May of the following year. If awarded, Monroe would likely be able to access the funds and begin work in October 2023. Hess estimated the project would take one year to complete.
“This is an opportunity for us to get any public involvement in this,” Hess said. “What’s good on one side of the river is good on the other side of the river. This is a great candidate for a cleanup grant.”
