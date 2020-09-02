The Monroe Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board received at least seven applications for Monroe police chief as of Tuesday as part of the expanded search previously requested by Mayor Friday Ellis.
“The mayor has said he knows this is the biggest decision he will have made after taking office,” said John Jones, Ellis’ acting communications director. “During the campaign, the No. 1 issue for people we spoke with was crime.”
In late July, the Civil Service Board ignored Ellis’ request that it open up the application process to any other candidates beyond the four people who had applied under former Mayor Jamie Mayo. Monroe Police Cpl. Reginald “Reggie” Brown was one of the four applicants who originally applied. Before Ellis defeated Mayo in the July 11 mayoral election, it was widely believed Mayo would simply pick Brown as the department’s next police chief.
At its Aug. 18 meeting, the Civil Service Board took up the Ellis’ request for a broader pool of candidates a second time, approving another round of applications, according to Civil Service Board Chairman Hardeman Cordell.
The 10-day application period ended Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the Civil Service Board had received at least seven applications, according to Jones.
“A city of our size needs the most expansive search to get the best pool of candidates possible,” Jones said. “We also learned that many potential applicants did not apply because they felt it was a done deal when the previous mayor announced Reggie Brown’s appointment (as interim chief).”
“This doesn’t preclude any applicants from being considered, if they have already applied,” Jones added, referring to the second round of applications.
After Ellis took office in late July, he removed Brown as interim police chief and appointed former police chief Eugene Ellis to serve in that role until he could appoint someone to the position on a permanent basis.
Officials with the Monroe police union, or (International Union of Police Associations, Local 81) hope to meet with the person whom Ellis appoints as police chief to discuss several pressing matters, according to Monroe Police Sgt. Tim Antley, who is Local 81’s president.
“Some of our immediate concerns are the collective-bargaining agreement (contract) in which multiple concerns exist,” Antley said. “There is a growing number of employees hired after a certain date that do not receive the benefits of longevity pay, boot allowance and first responder pay; this will continue to propagate through as employees are hired.”
Antley also said a small group of employees were eligible for promotion to corporal about 10 months ago but were not granted the pay increase.
“This was the first occurrence of such that we were aware of, and it has been corrected,” Antley said. “This matter is something we desire to place within the contract, as the promotion to corporal does not assign new duties, but recognizes the employee as having met certain tested qualifications and time-in-service.”
The Civil Service Board is expected to meet in the coming weeks to review the new applications, determine whether the applicants’ qualifications meet those required for the position and approve eligible applicants to take the police chief exam, according to board secretary Beverly Stewart.
After the exam, Ellis will interview applicants before presenting his appointment to the Monroe City Council for confirmation.
Monroe Police Cpl. Benjamin “Ben” Baw previously served on the Civil Service Board member as a representative of the police department’s employees. The department’s employees removed Baw after the Civil Service Board’s meeting in July when Baw voted with Cordell to approve Ellis’ request for an expanded applicant search.
The department’s employees voted to elect Monroe police officer Pamela Jones as their representative on the Civil Service Board. At the Civil Service Board’s Aug. 18 meeting, Pamela Jones opposed Ellis’ request for an expanded search.
