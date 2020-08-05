AT&T recently highlighted its investment of some $45 million in wireless and wireline networks in the Monroe area.
From 2017-2019, AT&T invested nearly $45 million in the company’s wireless and wireline networks in Monroe to expand coverage and improve connectivity in more communities. That investment has increased reliability, coverage and overall performance in the area.
“The value of robust infrastructure is unquestioned as we see more employees and employers working from their kitchen tables and students and teachers working in virtual classrooms,” said Sue Nicholson, president, Monroe Chamber of Commerce. “Building and maintaining highspeed networks is very expensive, and these private sector investments are vital for our community.”
The network’s 4G LTE network covers more than 330 million people.3 That’s more than 2.61 million square miles and over 99 percent of all Americans.
“AT&T’s investment highlights our commitment to establishing connectivity throughout Monroe,” said Robert Vinet, regional director, AT&T Louisiana. “AT&T is working to grow the local economy and enhance the lives of Monroe’s residents.”
