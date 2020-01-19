The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced that it is against the law to sell tobacco products, e-cigarettes and other vapor smoking products to any person under the age of 21.
An amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, signed by the president on Dec. 20, 2019, raises the minimum age for purchasing those products from 18 to 21 nationwide.
Louisiana law has not been amended to address this change.
However, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control advises Louisiana retailers that federal agencies may enforce this change in federal law.
