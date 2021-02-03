Louisiana has the highest toxic air emissions per square mile of any state and the state Department of Environmental Quality is not monitoring emissions in a timely manner or addressing violations until it’s too late, auditors recently found.
State Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera’s office recently audited DEQ’s monitoring and enforcement procedures and issued several findings where the department should improve its work.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data shows Louisiana has the highest toxic air emissions per square mile of any state in the country while also indicating that the number of good air quality days in the state has improved some 20 percent between 2008 and 2018. The EPA’s toxic air assessment report, however, indicated parts of Louisiana, especially those in the southeastern corner, have a high potential risk for cancer.
The concentration of toxic air pollutants in some areas of the state resulted from those areas being highly industrialized, according to Purpera.
Purpera’s Jan. 20 report recommended DEQ hold facilities accountable when they failed to submit their required self-monitoring reports. If a facility self-reported a violation, that violation should be addressed in a timely manner, according to Purpera.
“In addition, we found DEQ does not issue enforcement actions in a timely manner to permitted facilities that violate air permit requirements,” Purpera wrote. “DEQ also does not effectively track the penalties it has assessed and whether facilities have paid their penalties.”
In some instances, DEQ took twice as long to issue enforcement actions, auditors found.
“DEQ does not identify whether a company fails to submit required self-monitoring reports or if a facility self-reported violations until its routine inspection or file review, which could take years,” stated auditors’ report.
Federal law requires that facilities submit regular self-monitoring reports every six months.
Of 50 enforcement cases reviewed, eight cases showed several incidents where the facility did not file a report, and it took DEQ nearly two years to request and receive a report.
“For one semiannual report, DEQ did not identify that the facility failed to submit it for 2,255 days, or approximately six years,” stated auditors’ report. “It is important that DEQ identify and regulate facilities using these reports because air quality regulation relies heavily on self-monitoring and these reports provide DEQ with important information between routine inspections.”
In a review of 50 enforcement actions, auditors found it took DEQ more than two years to identify a violation after it had occurred. It took nearly two more years for DEQ to issue an enforcement action related to the violation.
“These violations included emissions that exceeded permit limits, unauthorized operations, and noncompliance with monitoring requirements,” stated auditors’ report.
