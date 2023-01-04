The West Monroe City Marshal used restricted funds to pay for routine office expenditures, which is a violation of state law, a recent audit found.
The state Legislative Auditor’s office released an audit report last week examining the financial health of West Monroe City Marshal William Guyton’s office.
Auditors reported one finding for noncompliance with state law, specifically for tapping a fund dedicated for equipment and training to make office expenditures.
The audit of the City Marshal’s office for the 2021-2022 fiscal year was conducted by Cameron, Hines & Company, a West Monroe certified public accounting firm.
“The stuff they write us up on when they do this write-up, it’s little bitty tricky stuff,” Guyton told The Ouachita Citizen. “It’s not criminal stuff. It’s just opinion stuff. ‘It’s my opinion you ought to have done it this way.’ Well, they should have said something about it before we did it.”
According to auditors, Guyton’s office failed to comply with a 2019 law that authorized the marshal to charge more fees for his services. The same law also restricted how those additional fee revenues could be spent.
“The money designated to be deposited in the equipment and training fund shall be used to assist in the purchasing or updating of necessary equipment and officer training to carry out the efficient performance of all duties imposed by law on constables and marshals,” stated the law in question, known as Act No. 166.
During the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the City Marshal’s equipment and training budget’s expenditures totaled $18,482.
“We complied with all that,” said Guyton, referring to Act No. 166. “We complied with what the auditor thinks we should do. I went to the Supreme Court when they decided how it was going to be allocated first, and they allocated it and told us how to do it. And everybody else does what the Supreme Court does.”
Guyton defended the expenditures made at his office.
“Everything we’ve done is morally right,” Guyton said. “It’s not criminally wrong, it’s morally right.”
Auditors also reported a finding because Guyton did not prepare a budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
As a result, the “Marshal could spend more funds than it has available,” auditors stated.
Auditors identified the “cause” for the misspent training and equipment funds as a “cash flow issue in the general fund.”
According to the financial reports, Guyton’s office recorded some $601,000 in total revenues in the general fund while spending some $594,000. The City Marshal’s office reported a budget surplus of some $8,000, raising its general fund balance to some $10,000.
In light of the findings, Guyton pledged to prepare a budget in the future and closely monitor the expenditure of Act 166 fee revenues.
“We are actually in good shape,” Guyton said. “We really are. We serve the people economically on the things that we do. We don’t waste money. We’ve never wasted money.”
