The Monroe City School Board posted a general fund surplus of some $1.4 million as well as six findings during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, a recent audit shows.
The School Board also voted during its regular meeting Tuesday to extend Superintendent Brent Vidrine’s contract to June 2025.
The audit of the School Board’s finances for the 2021-2022 fiscal year was conducted by Carr, Riggs & Ingram, a certified public accountant firm in Enterprise, Alabama.
“With the six findings, it does not sound like major findings, but minor findings,” said School Board President Bill Willson.
Josh Trahan, with Carr, Riggs & Ingram, said all the findings were in the process of being resolved.
During the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the School Board recorded some $62 million in general fund revenues while spending some $63.1 million.
After all transfers, the School Board realized a surplus of some $1.4 million. In light of the surplus in its general fund, the School Board’s fund balance rose to some $21.2 million.
Concerning the surplus, Trahan said, “A lot of that is the result of federal funding, from the COVID grants. Your fund balance for the general fund has been in good shape for a number of years.”
In one finding, auditors found six school activity fund transactions without receipts, seven transactions with sales tax paid to the vendor or reimbursed to the school employee, and 22 transactions that did not have proper approval.
Unless the School Board enforces controls over such transactions at schools, school activity funds could be used for items or expenses that violate state law.
“We’re still getting used to that with those controls operating at the same level,” Trahan said. “We’re trying to work with your staff to coordinate these schools and getting them on the same page.”
None of the transactions represented an overwhelming lack of controls, according to Trahan.
“You have a lot of transactions,” Trahan said. “Mistakes happen.”
In another finding, nine of 25 employees—selected at random for auditing—did not obtain one hour of ethics training, as required by state law.
“Every public servant is required to have one hour of ethics training,” Trahan said. “There were some discrepancies on who was to get that training.”
Even substitute instructors are required to have ethics training, according to Trahan.
“I didn’t realize that applied to substitutes,” Willson said.
“Yes, and sexual harassment training,” Trahan said.
One finding concerned 10 individuals who were paid as certified teachers with sales tax supplements, though they were not certified teachers.
A fourth finding concerned an instance of non-compliance where a school employee was given professional leave. The finding first arose during the 2020-2021 fiscal year audit.
“The employee is no longer with our district, correct?” Willson said.
Trahan confirmed the employee was no longer employed by the School Board.
The final two findings pertained to federal funding awarded to the School Board in which one employee was overpaid during one particular time period by 0.25 hours as well as a finding for not screening vendors to prevent transactions with vendors who were previously suspended or debarred.
On another front, the School Board extended Vidrine’s contract on a 5-1 vote. As of Tuesday, Vidrine’s contract was scheduled to end on June 30.
According to Willson, Vidrine asked the School Board to extend his contract to June 2025, representing an extension of two years.
School Board member Brandon “B.J.” Johnson opened discussion of Vidrine’s contract with questions about how black students were treated.
“Is there a plan in place to help African American students’ test taking skills in order to improve test taking skills among African American kids? Most of my district is African American kids?” Johnson said.
Vidrine confirmed such plans were in place and invited Johnson to visit his office to learn about all the efforts underway to provide instruction to students.
Johnson referred to elementary schools in southern Monroe being either “D” or “F” schools.
“We don’t expect anything to be done overnight,” Johnson said.
School Board member Betty Ward Cooper voiced complaints from constituents that the superintendent had done nothing to address the “black brain drain” and failing academic performance among black students.
“Everything that constituent said, we are doing currently,” Vidrine said.
School Board members Johnson, Willson, Michael Sampognaro, Jennifer Haneline, Daryll Berry voted in favor. Cooper cast the lone vote against extending Vidrine’s contract.
School Board member Brenda Shelling abstained from the vote, claiming she did not have time to review the contract.
“One of the main things I want to do with Dr. Vidrine is to increase employee pay,” Berry said. “All these projects we have over the next two years—I’m glad Dr. Vidrine will be here to help us complete those projects and make sure our employees are paid the right amount of money. Thank you, Dr. Vidrine.”
