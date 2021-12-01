The Southside Economic Development District’s officials used revenues from a hotel occupancy tax to pay for routine operations instead of specific construction projects, a recent audit shows.
SEDD’s expenditures were the subject of a finding in a recent audit of the city of Monroe’s finances for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The city serves as the fiscal agent for SEDD, an economic development group whose district boundaries lie within the city. SEDD’s board members are appointed by the Monroe City Council.
The state Legislative Auditor’s office released the city’s audit earlier this week. Allen, Green & Williamson, a certified public accountant firm in Monroe, performed the audit of the city’s finances for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2021.
Auditors noted that SEDD’s only source of funding is a hotel occupancy tax approved by voters in SEDD’s district in 2017. In 2017, voters agreed that net proceeds from SEDD’s hotel occupancy tax must only be used to build, acquire or improve capital improvement projects.
“Nevertheless, the District paid all its operating expenditures ($80,416) for the year ending April 30, 2021 from this hotel occupancy tax proceeds ($123,684), none of which was for construction and upgrades to capital improvements,” stated the audit report.
SEDD used the tax revenues for these expenditures in spite of a legal opinion from state Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office. Landry’s office advised SEDD that the hotel occupancy taxes could be used for no other purpose than what voters approved in 2017.
“The Executive Director and the Board ignored the restrictions placed upon the proceeds by the Voters Tax Proposition, the Louisiana Statute, and the clarification provided by the Louisiana Attorney General Opinion that they requested,” stated the audit report.
SEDD also failed to keep adequate minutes of its regular meetings, recording minutes for only three meetings in 2020, auditors found.
Meanwhile, the city recorded a second finding for the Monroe Police Department’s failure to keep records of what cash was seized during the fiscal year.
Auditors reviewed the department’s police evidence bank account and observed only one deposit during the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
“Police Department policy and procedures state that money that is taken into evidence which is not needed for scientific evidence will be deposited at the end of the workweek or when the amount exceeds one hundred dollars,” stated the audit report.
“During interview with Police Department staff it was noted that procedures for reconciliation of police evidence inventory were not followed during the year. There were no documented periodic inventory inspections completed during the year.”
Auditors interviewed police officers in the department’s evidence division and reviewed documents and determined the evidence custodian was not properly trained.
“Failure to make deposits timely increases the risk the money could be misappropriated,” auditors wrote.
The audit’s review of the city’s finances revealed its general fund revenues for 2020-2021 amounted to some $66.3 million while expenditures reached some $58 million.
After all transfers, the city realized a surplus of some $4.5 million.
City officials say the surplus resulted from an increase in sales tax collections, especially in light of the COVID-19 related stimulus checks sent to citizens by the federal government.
“The City of Monroe is enjoying a surplus of roughly $4.5 million dollars in our general fund thanks, in part to an unexpected excess of sales tax revenue,” said Mayor Friday Ellis. “We also received a reimbursement from the CARES Act Funds. The CARES Act also allowed us to not have to subsidize transit, which saved us more than $2 million dollars.”
Ellis is planning to use the surplus general fund revenues to give a pay raises to employees in each department, the first salary increase in six years for many employees.
The city’s total debt for bonds payable also decreased by approximately $12.2 million during the current fiscal year.
