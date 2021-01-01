The state Department of Health failed to detect possible Medicaid fraud that resulted in the state paying nearly $47,000 to two people and their children for nearly two years when their household income exceeded the program's limits.
That was the finding of a Dec. 10 report by state Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera's office. The individuals named in the auditor's report were not identified but only by the initials “A.B.” and “C.D.” The couple failed to notify the Department of Health (LDH) about changes to their household income. The department made payments of $46,973 for monthly premiums to managed care organizations between early 2017 and early 2019.
“Had they informed LDH of changes to their household income, A.B., C.D., and their children may have been ineligible to receive Medicaid benefits from April 2017 through February 2019,” stated the auditor's report. “By failing to notify LDH of changes to their household income, A.B. and C.D. may have violated state law.”
LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney Phillips said the department would seek legal counsel to determine what action to take.
According to Phillips, LDH also began using federal tax information as an additional electronic data source to assist in post-authorization reviews.
Under the Medicaid program, applicants must disclose the number of family members living in their home as well as how much money each person makes at their jobs. The applications must be filled out truthfully and signed under penalty of perjury.
The possible Medicaid fraud in A.B. and C.D.'s home was detected in January 2019 after the department used tax return data from the state Department of Revenue to identify Medicaid recipients who reported income of more than $100,000 during the 2017 tax year. A.B. and his spouse, C.D., were on the list, and the auditor's office determined A.B. received additional income that was not reported to the department.
The auditor's office initiated an investigative audit to determine if A.B. and C.D. provided LDH with complete and accurate information to determine Medicaid eligibility for themselves and their children.
During the investigation, auditors obtained the couple's joint federal income tax returns for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 as well as their business and personal bank account records for a three-year period.
“During our review, we found that A.B. began earning income from self-employment in excess of the Medicaid program limits in April 2017; however, neither A.B. nor C.D. notified LDH of the change in household income,” stated auditor's report.
Medicaid provides health coverage to more than 1.9 million Louisianans,C including eligible low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults, and people with disabilities.
The Medicaid program is administered by LDH, according to federal requirements, and is funded jointly by Louisiana and the federal government. Applicants can apply for benefits through the Louisiana Medicaid Online Application Center or by filling out a paper application.
