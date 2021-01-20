The state Department of Veterans Affairs failed to ensure its employees closed out veterans’ resident trust fund accounts in a timely manner after those residents died or were discharged, the state auditor says.
State Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera released an audit on Jan. 13 of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ finances from 2018 to 2020. The audit included a review of resident trust funds, which previously have been at the center of past findings.
A resident trust fund account retains the personal funds each resident receives apart from the state funding awarded to the veterans home for operations. If authorized, a veterans home manages a resident’s trust fund.
The state auditor warned the department’s failure to close resident trust funds would increase the risk that someone might misuse the funds or make unauthorized disbursements from them.
The finding was based on a review of resident trust funds for residents at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Bossier City. At the veterans home, employees did not close the trust fund accounts for eight residents within 10 months after the resident died. The total balance of those accounts amounted to some $122,000.
As of June 2020, the veterans home had closed one account that had been open for more than six months since the resident died, according to the audit.
LDVA policy requires the reconciliation of resident trust fund accounts within 30 days of their death.
“After a resident passes away or is discharged from the home, the resident’s account is balanced to ensure all activity has been posted to the account and all outstanding bills have been paid before any remaining funds are returned to the resident or his legal representative,” stated the auditor.
“If LDVA is unsuccessful in returning the funds and if no claim on the funds is initiated within five years of the date of death or discharge, the funds are considered abandoned and are deposited in the home’s R&W Account, which is used for the benefit of all residents.”
In a Dec. 28 letter responding to the finding, LDVA Secretary Joey Strickland said the federal government could take months or sometimes years before it recouped the money paid the month in which the resident died.
The department could not close a trust fund until that happened, he said.
Another major finding entailed the Department of Veterans Affairs’ failure to obtain proper approval for a legal services contract. Specifically, the department executed a $25,000 contract without gaining the approval from the Office of State Procurement.
Any contract at the department amounting to more than $2,000 must have OSP approval.
In his letter, Strickland, the department’s secretary, said corrective action had already been taken by obtaining all appropriate signatures and documents for contract approval by OSP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.