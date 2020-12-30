The state Office of Public Health's data on the number of positive COVID-19 tests in Louisiana may not be reliable, whether higher or lower, the state legislative auditor found.
State Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera's office evaluated the integrity of the OPH's data as part of a national initiative as well as in response to several legislative and public requests for review of the data.
OPH collects and reports several batches of data each day, including the number of COVID-19 tests performed, the number of positive virus cases, the number of people hospitalized, the number of people using ventilators and the number of deaths resulting from COVID-19.
“Overall, we found that while OPH has processes to ensure data on the number of positive cases and deaths is not over-reported on its dashboard, laboratories did not always submit all COVID-19 test results to OPH, and the results they did submit were not always submitted timely,” stated the auditor's report. “As a result, the positivity rate on any given date may have been higher or lower than what OPH reported on its dashboard for that date.”
The auditor noted the reliability of COVID-19's positivity rate was important because the data drove decision-making during the pandemic, including providing the grounds for mask mandates, whether to close businesses or when to reopen them as well as when to allow visits at nursing homes.
“We identified COVID-19 tests that were billed to Medicaid but not included in the testing data, COVID-19 tests that were performed on a routine basis for organizations, such as the National Football League, but not included in the testing data, and laboratories that reported only positive test results or only negative test results,” stated the auditor's report. “In addition, COVID-19 tests that were submitted by laboratories to OPH did not include all information required by HHS.”
Some laboratories did not submit all required COVID-19 test results to OPH within the 24-hour period required by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“Untimely test results make it difficult for OPH to perform effective contact tracing and affects the state’s ability to make informed decisions based on the positivity rate,” stated the auditor's report. “We found that it took laboratories more than five days to submit 19.4 percent of positive COVID-19 tests to OPH once the test result was known. According to OPH, the timeliness of the reporting of test results has improved over time.”
OPH assured the auditor that it was currently expanding routine analyses to monitor completeness of data reported by testing sites, developing a plan for improved tracking of incomplete reporting and outreach, and exploring avenues to identify unreported COVID-19 tests.
OPH also claimed its positivity rate calculations were as reliable as possible.
