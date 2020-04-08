Penny Wise Douciere was sworn in as an interim district attorney for the Fifth Judicial District by Fifth Judicial District Court Judge William “Will” Barham last week.
Fifth Judicial District Attorney John “Mack” Lancaster recently announced his plans to retire. Douciere will complete his unexpired term until an election can be held.
Douciere worked as an assistant district attorney in the Fifth Judicial District for more than 30 years, serving in Richland Parish as both misdemeanor and felony prosecutor on casing ranging from simple battery to first degree murder. She handled all appellate and post conviction relief work on behalf of the State of Louisiana for Franklin, Richland and West Carroll parishes.
Recently, Douciere represented the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) cases for collection of child support throughout the fifth district and has served as first assistant district attorney during Lancaster’s term.
Douciere is wife of Dr. Richard F. Douciere and the mother of Dr. Emily Robertson and Andy Douciere.
Douciere graduated from Louisiana Tech in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and from LSU Law School in 1985.
After graduation, she worked as law clerk in Third Judicial District prior to moving to Rayville to work at Cooper, Hales law firm.
She was hired by former Fifth Judicial District Attorney William “Billy” R. Coenen as an assistant district attorney in 1989.
