The Bastrop City Council brushed aside Mayor Betty Alford-Olive’s recommendation last week to appoint Bastrop Police Capt. Carl Givens as the department’s new chief of police.
In July, Bastrop Police Chief John Evans retired from the post after having served in the role for only 11 days. Givens was appointed to serve as provisional police chief after Evans’ retirement.
During its Aug. 12 meeting, the City Council was scheduled to appoint a permanent police chief but amended its agenda to discuss Givens’ qualifications related to the search for a new police chief.
There are four remaining applicants who passed the state examiner’s test, according to Alford-Olive. She said searching for the proper candidate was a “very labor intensive.”
City Attorney Rodney Pierre suggested the City Council enter an executive session to discuss the police chief appointment.
“This is truly a personnel matter,” Pierre said.
After a 30-minute executive session, Alford-Olive recommended the City Council appoint Givens as permanent police chief, pending his performance during a probationary period. If approved, Alford-Olive’s recommendation included asking Givens to serve in the role for six to 12 months as part of a “working test period.”
City Council member Darry Green offered the motion accepting Alford-Olive’s recommendation. After a lengthy pause, City Council member Robert Shaw seconded the motion.
Alford-Olive called for a voice vote but then questioned each member to repeat their vote.
Green and Shaw were the only City Council members to vote in favor. City Council member Howard Loche voted against the appointment. City Council members Angela Moore and Larry Prater abstained from the vote.
City attorney Ricky Smith informed the mayor of the motion’s failure.
“You have two for and one against, so the appointment fails by a 2-1 vote,” Smith said.
“Excuse me?” Alford-Olive said.
“You need three votes, a majority of the council,” Smith said. “Abstentions are not counted.”
“Where does that place us?” Alford-Olive said. “The abstentions are not counted so the motion carries?”
“The motion fails,” Smith said.
“The motion fails?,” said Alford-Olive, before turning to the City Council members. “Are we clear on what was just voted on? Are we clear on what was just voted on, council?”
Givens will continue to serve in the role until the City Council takes up the matter again. The council is expected to hold a special-called meeting later this month.
In other business, the City Council considered imposing a fee and term for water services provided through Peoples of Bastrop LLC’s franchise agreement.
Peoples of Bastrop LLC’s current fee is two percent, but it could be raised up to five. For the current fiscal year, $37,377.27 has been collected from the two-percent fee, according to City Clerk Sandra Goleman.
Loche and Moore said they believe the fee should remain at two percent.
“I don’t think the consumer needs more financial burden,” Moore said.
Peoples of Bastrop LLC requested a 30-year term, but City Council members suggested interest in negotiating a 12-year to 15-year term.
“It has been a trend that municipalities have not gone with long-term franchise agreements,” Alford-Olive said.
Smith, the city attorney, would propose a new draft of the agreement for the City Council’s consideration in September.
“Once I draft the resolution and put the agreement before the council, you have the prerogative to amend it to whatever you decide,” Smith said.
