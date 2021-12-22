Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive appointed DeWayne Reed to serve as chief of the Bastrop Police Department earlier this month in spite of opposition by members of the Bastrop City Council.
During its Dec. 9 meeting, the City Council was scheduled to appoint a permanent police chief and a new member to Bastrop’s civil service board. City Council members could not reach a consensus on either appointment, leaving each position vacant.
In light of the vacancy, Olive appointed Reed to serve as police chief, claiming the state’s civil service law allows the mayor’s appointee to serve in the position without City Council approval if the office has remained vacant for more than 60 days.
City Council members Angela Moore, Larry Prator and Darry Green voted against Reed’s appointment, at which point Olive cited civil service law as the basis for keeping Reed in the position.
The dispute between Olive and the City Council over who serves as the city’s police chief began in July after former Chief John Evans left office.
Bastrop Police Capt. Carl Givens served as acting police chief and was later tapped by Olive to serve as the department’s permanent chief, but the City Council did not confirm Olive’s appointment, leaving the position vacant.
Later, the Bastrop Fire and Police Civil Service Board suspended Givens after receiving a letter leveling accusations against him for undisclosed events that took place in 2018. On Sept. 30, Givens was demoted from chief to captain, meaning the position has remained vacant for more than 60 days.
Meanwhile, Civil Service Board member Patricia Whaley’s term ended on Dec. 10.
Olive recommended Johnny Green, a local minister, be appointed as the new Civil Service Board member.
City Council member Howard Loche asked to table the appointment until the next City Council meeting since Whaley was still a member of the Civil Service Board at the time of the Dec. 9 meeting.
However, City Attorney Rodney Pierre urged the City Council to vote on a new Civil Service Board member during that night.
“There are at least two meetings that I know the Civil Service Board has to have before the next City Council meeting,” Pierre said. “If you all table it, the mayor is going to be required to call a special meeting for the purpose of being right back here again to try to fill the vacancy.”
City Council member Darry Green made a motion to approve Olive’s recommendation. No other City Council members seconded Green’s motion, meaning it failed.
The City Council is expected to hold a special meeting before Christmas to fill the vacancy.
