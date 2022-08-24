Bayou Jamb kicks off prep football

With more than 10,000 advanced tickets sold in its 16th year, the Bayou Jamb 2022 took a victory lap at its annual press conference Monday with representatives of local high schools, Louisiana Tech and more converging to talk football in Ruston.
After the coaches held court with their friendly barbs, which included music recommendations from Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher, Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie welcomed the coaches to Ruston with open arms.
“This is a great event for us to host on our campus,” Cumbie said. “The amount of people and students that come to Louisiana Tech, you can never take that for granted. There are kids right down the road in West Monroe and Ruston High that we can’t take for granted that they’ve been before. These kids get to play in The Joe. We had some scrimmages and left some points out there, so hopefully they will score them for us Friday and Saturday.”
The full schedule for this year’s Bayou Jamb event in Ruston is as followed:
Friday
• 5:30 p.m. St. Frederick vs. Mangham
• 7 p.m. Ouachita vs. Oak Grove
Saturday
• 11 a.m. Red River vs. Lincoln Prep
• 1 p.m. Jonesboro Hodge vs. Franklin Parish
• 3 p.m. OCS vs. Jena
• 5 p.m. Evangel vs. Cedar Creek
• 7 p.m. West Monroe vs. Ruston
A common theme amongst coaches was paying tribute to the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award. OCS’ Micah Harper, Ruston’s Tommy Reeder and West Monroe’s late Scott Stone (posthumously) were this year’s honorees.
Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin made sure everyone in attendance understood Stone’s impact on his coaching career.
“When I got into this business, he was my mentor,” Garvin said. “I know what I know today from that man, so I appreciate what he did for me. He’s got a special place in my heart.”
OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said Stone’s demeanor never reflected whether his team won or lost. Fitzhugh also shed light on what Harper has meant to OCS through the years.
“Even after becoming president of the school in 2002 and having a busy schedule and so much responsible for, he’d be up there after hours fixing the water sprinkler,” Fitzhugh said. “He built our locker room. All 60 lockers. He’s a man of many talents, and I appreciate his leadership.”
After detailing his car ride to Ruston that featured AC/DC blaring with his players Trey Massey and T.J. Johnson, Wilcher detailed what Harper meant to him personally.
“I started off as a baseball coach for 18 years, and about mid 90s, OCS was very good all the way up and still good today,” Wilcher said. “I was able to lean on him a lot, and I appreciate the wisdom he gave to me. Probably the best advice he gave to me when I took the football job was don’t do both.”
After paying tribute to the legends of the coaching game, the current head ball coaches turned their attention to this weekend’s action. And yes, that included several coaching clichés.
“Going first is probably a good thing for me,” St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson said. “I can get all of the clichés out of the way... We’re excited to play against a really good Mangham team.”
Of course, many coaches are wondering what kind of jump their team will have from last week’s scrimmage to the jamboree.
“We have a lot to prove,” Garvin said. “Everybody wants to know how we did last week and where we think we are after the scrimmage. I think our kids realize we’re not the only team that’s been working hard.”
For someone like Fitzhugh, his Eagles get to go from scrimmaging a pass-happy offense like Calvary Baptist to facing a run-oriented Jena in the jamboree. And that should only make the Eagles better.
“It’s a good situation for us to play a team that throws it a lot and a team that lines up and plays smash-mouth football,” Fitzhugh said. “You’ll only get better by playing good competition.”
Oak Grove’s Ryan Gregory had to keep with tradition at the press conference and fire a shot toward Fitzhugh’s direction.
“What a great event to be a part of,” Gregory said. “However, it’s kind of a catch-22. You didn’t put me by Coach Fitzhugh this year, which I’m grateful for, but we are going to play a Ouachita.”
Perhaps the biggest reaction at the press conference came when West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge introduced his players Noah Norman and Nate Green. Arledge talked about how Green started at tight end last year but would play defense this season, which has not been the best kept secret.
“Don’t tell his Daddy, but right now this year, I got him playing defensive tackle,” said Arledge as he looked at his father Shad Green. “Which one of those do you like best?”
“Tight end,” responded Nate Green to a room full of laughs.
“Naw… Don’t… Defensive tackle, there you go,” Arledge corrected.
Oak Grove’s Matthew Ryder Strong earned a $1,000 scholarship stipend from the Spirit of St. Francis Award. St. Frederick’s Micah Bell and OCS’ Chad Strickland and Will Blazier were finalists.
Heather Guillot also showcased the new Bayou Jamb mascot named, “Jambo Blitz.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.