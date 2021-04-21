District Attorney John Belton spoke to the Louisiana District Attorneys Association on Monday, March 29, 2021 saying, “I am acting on the advice and encouragement from District Attorneys as well as other law enforcement officials across our state to run for the Louisiana Attorney General position. I am running for the open position that will be created when Jeff Landry runs for Governor.”
Belton has an advantage as a statewide candidate because he has both South Louisiana and North Louisiana roots and support.
Belton was born in South Louisiana. He grew up in Evangeline Parish, played college football at McNeese and received his law degree at Southern.
Alana and John met in Baton Rouge and married in 1991. Later that year, they moved to North Louisiana, where he began his career as a prosecutor working with law enforcement as an Assistant District Attorney in the Third JDC, which includes Lincoln and Union parishes. He was elected District Attorney in 2014 and was re-elected in 2020 without opposition. He is the past president of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association and is Vice President of the National District Attorneys Association.
Over the past 29 years, Belton has served as a prosecutor and as a district attorney. He gained successful business experience in real estate, health care, banking, restaurants and education.
Alana and John raised their children in North Louisiana. Their daughter, Alexis was a successful collegiate golfer and is now a professional golfer. Their son, Jon Randall, played his college football at Louisiana Tech. He worked in recruiting at Louisiana Tech and the University of Virginia. Just two weeks ago, he was named director of scouting for LSU football.
“My goals as a candidate for Attorney General are a reflection of my values, values that are shared by the overwhelming majority of Louisiana citizens. As a No Party elected official, I have worked successfully with Democrats, Republicans, Independents and No Party citizens and elected officials to achieve common goals.
I share with the majority of Louisiana citizens these common values - I am pro-life, pro-family, pro-law enforcement and pro-Second Amendment. I will fight to protect our personal freedoms provided by our constitution, including our freedom of speech, our freedom of religion and our right to keep and bear arms.
My father and mother taught me the importance of our freedom of religion. They taught me not to use obstacles as excuses but to work hard through faith to achieve my goals. I would not be here today if it were not for my walk of faith. As I begin this quest to be the next Attorney General, I ask for your prayers and your support,” John Belton said.
