The Benoit Recreation Center in Monroe is set to close for a month while its parking lot undergoes work.
- Sterlington hires West as new softball coach
- River Oaks hires Barton as new head football coach
- Hickman finds new home in Ouachita softball
- Graves, Trichel headline District 2-5A honors
- Former Neville star Rhymes reflects on LSU record
- Palowsky sues Clerk of Court for hiding records
- 2023 All-Parish Softball
- Miller, Winstead earn top Class C softball honors
- Neville hires Lopez as new head basketball coach
- DOJ investigating State Police, seeks community input
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Cindy Welker, the founder of the St. Francis Medical Center Foundation, died peacefully on M… Read moreCindy Welker: St. Francis Medical Center’s light
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe officials assured residents near Monroe Regional Airport earlier this week that their… Read moreMonroe airport drainage project sparks controversy
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
The city of West Monroe held a bell ringing ceremony with Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana las… Read moreWM honors fallen veterans with bell ringing ceremony
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week who was allegedly involved in an officer shoot… Read moreMPD arrests suspect accused of shooting at officers
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Wilson Rambo recused last week in a court order removin… Read moreOne judge recused from Benson suit
The city of West Monroe announced last week that Kiroli Park is scheduled to close beginning… Read moreKiroli Park closing for bridge replacement
The final wave of the Herons on the Bayou (HOTB) project is set to end with the last 13 hero… Read moreHerons on the Bayou final reveal planned
St. Francis Medical Center received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI … Read moreSt. Francis Medical Center awarded for quality heart attack treatment
West Monroe police arrested two women last week in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries. Read moreWMPD arrests two suspects for vehicle burglaries during funeral
- By Cindy Ingram Special to The Ouachita Citizen
Brenda Murphy has worked through the ranks at the Ouachita Council on Aging, she has learned… Read moreOuachita Council on Aging: At the heart of transportation
Construction is complete on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Monroe, and the general publ… Read moreSt. Jude Dream Home tours begin; tickets still available
- By Jeff Sadow jeffsadowcolumn-HannaPub@yahoo.com
If fiscal conservatives in the Louisiana Legislature bind themselves to using state dollars … Read moreJeff Sadow: Increased pay flexibility desirable
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
In the Book of Joshua, all the tribes of Israel receive their allotted land but at the end o… Read moreFor the Ages: A mother’s dying request
- By State Reps. Charles Owen, Alan Seabaugh, Larry Frieman, Danny McCormick, Dodie Horton, Beryl Amedee, Michael Echols, Rodney Schamerhorn, Brett Geymann, Lance Harris, Kathy Edmonston, Phillip Tarver, Raymond Garafalo, Wayne McMahen, Raymond Crews, & Polly Thomas
- By Bill Nash Fort Polk Heritage Family Association
Perhaps like many who will read this article, I stood in front of the coffin of the late May… Read moreBill Nash: Bert Hatten will be missed
- The Ouachita Citizen
The furor over Rep. Gabe Firment’s bill to prohibit physicians from prescribing treatments t… Read moreEDITORIAL: Parents playing God
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
A conservative-leaning coalition has doubled down on its request to lawmakers that they stay… Read moreJeremy Alford: Opposing sides dig in as session winds down
- By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com
The last time Louisiana voters adopted a new state constitution was back in 1974. The docum… Read moreJim Brown: Time for new Louisiana Constitution?
