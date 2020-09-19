Gov. John Bel Edwards congratulated Katie Bernhardt on her election as the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party last week.
“I want to congratulate Katie Bernhardt on her election as Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party,” Edwards said.
“Katie has put forth an aggressive plan to revitalize the state party and build a bench of new leaders who will fight for every man, woman, and child in Louisiana. Our number one priority is to grow the Louisiana Democratic Party into an organization that reflects the diversity of our great state, and I look forward to working with Katie on this mission.”
Edwards also thanked Lynda Woolard for her work with the party.
