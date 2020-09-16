On his first day as president of the University of Louisiana Monroe, Dr. Ronald Berry, joined by his wife, Dr. Christine Berry, announced the establishment of the ULM Opportunity Fund, to be administered by the ULM Foundation.
The Berrys started the fund with a personal commitment of $100,000, with the original goal of matching that amount through alumni, community, and business support.
When Berry came to his office last week, there was a check for $100,000 on his desk with a note stating, “I hope this donation helps get your Presidency started in the right direction.”
“This very generous and thoughtful gift allowed us to reach our goal before the fund was even announced,” said Berry. “So, we decided to reach even higher and quadruple the amount to a new goal of $400,000.”
Designed with limited conditions, the fund can assist students, faculty and staff in many ways, from emergency circumstances to special projects.
“It will be a flexible fund to support a wide variety of activities. We want to remove obstacles for people pursuing life changing opportunities,” said Berry.
The donation could be used to support programs improving diversity, equity and inclusion; provide tuition assistance and support for staff or faculty members pursuing graduate work or academic career advancement; or development of leadership programs for faculty, staff and students.
