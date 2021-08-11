University of Louisiana-Monroe President Ron Berry delivered his first State of the University address on Monday, announcing a handful of benefits university employees might enjoy in the near future.
Berry was named ULM’s president last September. The State of the University address was held at the Bayou Pointe event center.
In a self-described break from tradition, Berry’s presentation eschewed sharing figures about enrollment, graduation and the university’s budget.
“I’ve heard our enrollment is in pretty good shape,” Berry said.
“We usually talk about budgets. Our budget is in great shape. In fact, this is the best budget we’ve had in 13 years.” He said he had “no script” and would not worry about “technical” details.
“I know the technical is going to be taken care of,” Berry said.
Among other announcements, Berry said some $650,000 had been set aside to pay for employee raises.
According to Berry, employees who worked at the university for a certain number of years could possibly expect a dedicated parking spot.
The university also would implement a new tuition policy that would cover the cost of any employee’s academic studies, even enrollment in graduate and doctoral programs, Berry said.
ULM hired more than 100 new employees in the last year, according to Berry.
Berry spent part of his address comparing “what” and “why,” an apparent reference to a YouTube video he played for the audience showing comedian Michael Jr. explaining the difference between “what” and “why,” or how motives influence actions.
“We want to make sure we do ‘why’ correctly,” Berry said.
Concerning ULM’s student body, Berry said the university would adopt a program that would identify incoming students’ skills and interests before they enrolled so they could choose the best fitting area of study.
He also said an illustrated children’s book was in the works to promote reading among third-grade students and possibly guarantee those students a scholarship to ULM—if they still possessed the book when they were eligible to apply to college.
