The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) agreed last week to ask the state Legislature to revise the Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) formula for the upcoming school year so that teachers could receive an $800 raise.
Under the sought-after MFP formula revisions, support personnel would receive a $400 raise.
“Developing the MFP formula is a collaborative process, and we value the recommendations of our legislative partners,” said BESE President Sandy Holloway. “The revisions to the formula approved by BESE today reflect the desire of state education leaders, lawmakers, and other stakeholders to fulfill our commitment of increasing educator pay toward the regional average. As we continue moving forward through the constraints of a COVID-19-impacted environment in our state, it remains important that we maximize our opportunities to support Louisiana teachers to the utmost, and recognize the critical service they provide.”
The MFP defines the cost of educating all public school students in Louisiana.
The state Constitution requires BESE to develop a formula for distributing state funds to public schools and submit it to the Legislature each year. Lawmakers cannot revise the funding formula, but may approve or reject it in accordance with state law.
BESE will submit the revised MFP formula to the Legislature for consideration during the final days of the Legislature's regular legislative session.
The Board included a request that if the Revenue Estimating Conference identifies more funding during the state budgeting process, the Legislature would consider increasing teacher pay raises beyond the amount proposed in the revised MFP formula, and fund the $2,000 Certified Mentor Teacher stipends that were included in the original formula.
On March 15, 2021, BESE submitted its original MFP formula proposal to the Legislature, which included a $400 across-the-board pay raise for certificated personnel, $200 for non-certificated school support staff, and a 1.375 percent increase in the base per pupil allocation to schools and school districts. The revisions approved today double the proposed raises to teachers and support staff, and maintain school system funding at the current per pupil amount which was approved in 2019.
In the original submission of the formula to the Legislature, the Board had requested that should additional funding be recognized, the formula would be returned to the Board for revisions. At the initial hearing on the MFP (Senate Concurrent Resolution 2) at the April 29 Senate Education Committee meeting, Chairman Cleo Fields stated that Senate and House leadership had identified additional dollars, and the Committee voted unanimously to return the formula to BESE with recommendations as requested.
The Committee’s recommendations for the allocation of funds, presented at its April 29 and May 6 meetings, are reflected in the revised MFP formula.
The 2021-2022 MFP formula, as revised by BESE, maintains the base per pupil amount of $4,015.
