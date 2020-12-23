The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) elected its board officers for 2021, choosing three women for its leadership roles, marking the first time the state’s top education board had an all-women leadership slate.
During a Dec. 16 meeting, members re-elected District 3 BESE member Sandy Holloway president, elected District 2 member Kira Orange Jones vice president, and elected District 5 member Ashley Ellis secretary-treasurer.
“As a lifelong educator and current administrator, I am appreciative of my fellow Board members for electing and supporting leaders who have served time in the classroom, are deeply connected to students and educators, and who understand the policies and work we continue to move forward,” said Ellis. “My election to this position shows a desire to continue to elevate the voices and expertise of educators like myself and my colleagues, and for that I am extremely grateful.”
