The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) last week elected its Board officers for 2022. Members elected District 1 BESE member James Garvey president, elected District 2 member Kira Orange Jones vice president, and elected District 3 member Sandy Holloway secretary-treasurer.

BESE elects its officers each year. The Board’s new leadership team will be officially installed and assume their officer positions at the January 2022 BESE meeting. Garvey is currently the longest-tenured BESE member and previously served as Board president in 2016.

Orange Jones will serve her second consecutive term as vice president, and Holloway has led the Board as president since 2020.

BESE is composed of 11 members. Eight members are elected, one from each of the state’s eight BESE districts, and three members are appointed by the governor to represent the state at-large. Board members serve a four-year term that runs concurrently with the term of the governor.

