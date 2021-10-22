The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has voted to cancel public-school letter grades for the 2020-21 school year, which State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley called a “sensitive issue.”
Speaking to BESE members in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Brumley said school grades have been debated for many years, including the past few months.
“I want to acknowledge the board for helping to thread the needle on accountability for 2020-21,” Brumley said. “I know there are a lot of different views on how we needed to handle that, and I think we came to a place of compromise that seemingly works.”
BESE is the administrative body governing all Louisiana K-12 public schools. Tasked with enacting policies affecting more than 700,000 students across 1,300 schools, board members decided to nix a key element of the state’s public education accountability system this year.
Members cited COVID-19-related challenges as the basis for the move, which follows across-the-board learning declines measured in statewide student assessment tests known as LEAP 2025.
The state must receive a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education to officially cancel school grades, a requirement under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).
Dozens of states already have received such waivers, however. Earlier this year, DOE encouraged states to apply given the special circumstances wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated disruptions believed to affect student learning throughout the nation.
A similar waiver was offered last year.
The letter grades are intended to help parents and other stakeholders obtain an understanding of how well a school is preparing its students for the next grade level.
Without them, the state Department of Education asserts, “researching each school individually can be difficult, time consuming and sometimes misleading.”
