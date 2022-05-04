A bill to shift authority over medical marijuana and expand cultivation in Louisiana has gained approval from the House Committee on Health and Welfare.
Committee members voted unanimously to approve House Bill 566, sponsored by Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, to shift licensure and regulation authority over the state’s medical marijuana program from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The bill passed on Wednesday would also remove the limit of two production licenses in the state, which are currently granted to the agricultural centers at Louisiana State University and Southern University.
“My bill would change the regulation of the medical marijuana industry from the ag department to LDH, and we had several meeting with LDH and the ag department to make sure that would be ok, and for the additional growers,” Bagley said.
Kevin Caldwell is the southeast legislative manager for the Marijuana Policy Project. He put Louisiana’s current medical marijuana market in perspective for committee members.
“Let’s look to see what our neighbors are doing,” he said. “In Arkansas, a state that has over 1 million less citizens than … Louisiana, they have eight growers. The state of Florida has 22 growers. Oklahoma, which has no caps, has well over 1,000 growers. Missouri has 60 growers. The state of Mississippi adopted a medical cannabis program this year and they put no caps on the number of growers in their program.
More growers equals cheaper product, Caldwell said, with competition resulting in prices about 40% cheaper than in Louisiana.
HB 566 mirrors many aspects of HB 697, sponsored by House Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner Magee, R-Houma, that was approved by the House Health and Welfare Committee last week. Magee’s bill also expands the number of pharmacies licensed to sell prescription marijuana and would allow for home delivery.
Another marijuana bill sponsored by Rep. Joe Marino, I-Gretna, HB 135, to allow the sale of medical marijuana to certain qualifying out-of-state patients also cleared the full House on Wednesday with a vote of 72-22.
