The Black Creatives Circle of North Louisiana, a group of black artists advocating social justice, won the highly coveted Edmund Williamson Visual Artist of the Year award at the 36th Annual Northeast Louisiana Arts Council Arts Awards event last week.
Along with University of Louisiana art professor Brooke Foy, the Black Creatives Circle led the installation of the “Black Lives Matter” public art sculpture at ULM’s campus earlier this year.
The Twin City Art Foundation and Masur Museum in Monroe nominated the Black Creatives Circle for the Edmund Williamson Visual Artist of the Year award.
The NELA Arts Council named winners in four other categories during its May 25 event.
Dianne Maroney-Grigsby received the Performing Artist of the Year award. She was nominated by Twin City Ballet.
Anastasia Tanksley won the Dorothy Bassett Emerging Artist of the Year award. She was nominated by Louisiana Delta Ballet.
Scott Powerline & Utility Equipment won the Business Art (BART) award. They were nominated by Louisiana Delta Ballet.
Adam Ogden won the Volunteer of the Year award. He was nominated by the Princess Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.