EDITOR’S NOTE: The Ouachita Citizen is partnering with state Rep. Pat Moore, D-Monroe, to highlight local citizens whose work and contributions are worthy of recognition in conjunction with Black History Month.
Linda Diane
Coleman Jacobs
Linda Diane Coleman Jacobs is a life time resident of West Monroe, Louisiana and a faithful member at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. She is married to Roosevelt Jacobs and will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary on August 5, 2020. She is a mother to 4 children and 3 God-children and is currently employed at the Ouachita Parish School Board.
Linda Jacobs loves her community and is well respected throughout West Monroe. She cares for the residents and wants the best for them. She also knows that if you want to see changes in the community, you must be involved political.
Mrs. Linda Jacobs understands that “your vote counts” and she and several of her friends are always encouraging e residents in West Monroe to vote. They know that the right to vote is a fundamental right and citizens should participate in the political process by registering and voting in every elections.
When asked why Mrs. Jacobs works so hard to get voters to the polls, she will tell you that voting is one of the easiest ways you can voice your opinion. It empowers you, it has real consequences, and it gives you a chance to choose leaders whose decision making affect your lives.
Thank you Linda Diane Coleman Jacobs for getting out the voters in your community.
Beverly Vonshea Lewis
Beverly Vonshea Lewis graduated from Northeast Louisiana University, currently known as the University of Louisiana at Monroe, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
She has been an active Registered Nurse since 1985.
She joined the United States Air Force Reserve, Barksdale, Louisiana in 1985. After twenty-seven (27) years of service, she retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel on Sept. 22, 2012.
Beverly Vonshea Lewis loves her community and volunteers many countless hours impacting lives in Ouachita Parish. She’s a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Monroe Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter, Children’s Coalition of Northeast Louisiana; Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Museum; Tobacco Free Living- Healthy Community Coalition; Monroe Housing Authority Board of Commissioners; Monroe-Mayor’s SAVE OUR YOUTH Initiative, and the list goes on and on. In addition to serving on various boards and working at Ochsner LSU Health Monroe, Beverly Lewis is involved with her church at Mount Olivet Baptist Church teaching bible school and directing the choir. Thank you Beverly Lewis for having a deep passion to help others in our community.
John Ethel
Page Minifield
Mrs. John Ethel Page Minifield is a native of Farmerville, but has lived in Monroe Louisiana for many years. She graduated from Grambling State University with a Bachelor of Science in Music Education and received her Master’s Degree in Music Education from the University of Louisiana in Monroe.
Minifield retired after 34 years with the Ouachita Parish School System. Throughout her career, she has had a love for directing choirs and serving as a Clinician and Guest Conductor at many Music Workshops and Honor Choirs.
Even after retirement, Minifield continues to find ways to give back to the community. She is the President of the West Parkview Home Owners Association, were she fought against the building of the new MLK Jr. High School because of flooding concerns in the surrounding neighborhood, a member of the Monroe Chapter of the NAACP, and advocates for better school performance grades in the Monroe City School System by attending monthly school board meetings.
“Thank you Mrs. John Ethel Page Minifield for caring about the community, our students, and schools in District 17,” said state Rep. Pat Moore, D-Monroe.
Moore’s office is at 300 Washington St., Suite 304, in Monroe. Her office can be reached at (318) 362-3014 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. Moore’s legislative assistant is Shontae Johnson.
Ray Tatum
Mr. Ray Tatum grew up in the Town of Richwood and later moved to Monroe. He has been married for 57 years to Mrs. Mary Lee Tatum and they have five children.
Mr. Tatum retired in 2007, after 42 years of service at E A Conway Medical Center, currently known as Ochsner Health System/LSU Health Shreveport Monroe Medical Center. He joined the hospital as an aide in 1965 and worked his way up to the his retired position, “Captain” of the Louisiana Department of Health & Hospital’s 10-person hospital police unit.
During his tenure, he advocated for many of the employees and worked with former Senator Charles Jones to make changes at the hospital. Some have said that Mr. Tatum was not only like a father and mentor to them, but he saved their jobs and encouraged them to continue to work at the hospital during some difficult times at the hospital.
Although Mr. Tatum himself and others worked at the hospital during difficult times, he was able to witness many positives changes mainly due to former Senator Charles Jones’ leadership. While working at the hospital, he saw a facility name change and a new hospital campus built in 1987.
After Mr. Tatum’s retirement, many of the employees still talk about him wearing his uniform and making people feel safe and comfortable. It has been 13 years since Mr. Tatum’s retirement, but there are some who still remember the things he did while they worked at the hospital.
Thank you Mr. Ray Tatum for being a trail blazer for many in the community.
(A photo of Mr. Tatum was unavailable at press time)
