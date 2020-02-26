EDITOR’S NOTE: The Ouachita Citizen is partnering with state Rep. Pat Moore, D-Monroe, to highlight local citizens whose work and contributions are worthy of recognition in conjunction with Black History Month.
Glen Modicue
Glen Modicue a former top 20 ranked professional junior middleweight boxer lives in West Monroe.
He was born into a large family, seven sisters and ten brothers. Five of the sibling brothers chose boxing as a career.
Ed Modicue started training first at an early age at the West Monroe Boxing Club which was founded by George William “Buck” McDuffie in 1970. He later influenced Don, Larry, Henry, and Glen to fight. Not only did they fight pro boxers, Roy Jones Jr., Shannon Miller, Danny Garcia, Ronald Weaver, Sugar Ray Leonard and others, but they had successful careers in boxing.
After Glen Modicue’s career ended in 1999, he moved back to West Monroe and has been assisting his former coach George William “Sparky” McDuffie at the West Monroe Boxing Club for several years.
The path to becoming a pro boxer can be very difficult, but Glen enjoys training young boys and girls the sport.
He sees this as an opportunity to give back to the community, teach our youth self-discipline and patience, and achieve their goals. Thank you Mr. Glen Modicue for investing in our youth and teaching them a sport that you love.
Ross Slacks
Ross Slacks lives in Monroe and has been married to Shirley Slacks for 20 years. They have six children, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
He is a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church, and he loves collecting, preserving, displaying, and educating the public on Black History.
Ross Slacks is the President at the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Motion Picture Operators of the United States and Canada, Local No 668 and the owner of VoiceBoxx LLC. Three years ago, he was hired as Executive Director of the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum which was founded in 1994.
Prior to becoming the Executive Director of the museum, Mr. Ross served as the Museum Representative for over 20 years working diligently to educate the public about the museum and its mission and purpose.
Mr. Slacks knows and understands that Black culture and history matter, and that is why he is proud of the art exhibits throughout the museum.
Knowing that the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum has a lot to offer the community and other surrounding parishes, Ross encourages people to visit and support the only African American museum in Northeast Louisiana. For information about the museum, visit its Facebook Page.
Thanks Mr. Ross Slacks for helping to preserve the African American History.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.