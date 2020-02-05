EDITOR’S NOTE: The Ouachita Citizen is partnering with state Rep. Pat Moore, D-Monroe, to highlight local citizens whose work and contributions are worthy of recognition in conjunction with Black History Month.
John Willis, Sr. is the husband of Pamela Willis and the father of five children. He retired from Graphic Packaging International after 38 years. Mr. Willis has served his community for many years.
“Mr. Willis, Sr., thank you for caring and for serving our community,” said Rep. Pat Moore, D-Monroe.
In 2006, John and Pamela opened the Country Club Community Center located south of Monroe. Their motto: “Empowering the Community for a Better Future”. He operated various programs for the community such as: Summer Youth Empowerment Camp, Recreational and Community Events, Teenage Pregnancy Prevention, High School Dropout Prevention, Adult Computer Literacy, and “Go Green” programs.
His “Go Green” program featured his very own Mobile Garden that he took and displayed at local schools and community agencies.
He also began a Community Green Garden where he grew fresh produce all year around. While serving the community, he was also grateful for all the long-lasting relationships he developed over the years.
Moore’s District 17 office is at 300 Washington St. in Monroe.
Her office can be reached at (318) 362-3014 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Her legislative assistant is Trasheki Shontae’ Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.