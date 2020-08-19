Three local artists seeking to paint a Black Lives Matter mural across a Monroe street are withdrawing from the initiative in the face of questions from some city officials and silence from the mayor.
Previously, three local artists asked the Monroe City Council to sign off on letting them paint a giant BLM mural on DeSiard Street. At the time, City Council members raised several questions about the project.
Brooke Foy, Visual & Performing Arts professor at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, told The Ouachita Citizen earlier this week it was unlikely the BLM mural would be painted on DeSiard Street.
Instead, Foy said she and her two colleagues would still paint a large BLM mural somewhere else with the help of local black artists.
“I think the only way I can put it until we unveil what we are doing is that we are revisioning the idea of a work of art that is painted on a street,” Foy said. “It will still be a public work of art, but it won’t be on a permanent street or building.”
Foy’s colleagues included Rodrecas “Drek” Davis, an art professor at Grambling State University and local artist Vitus Shell.
Beyond questions from the City Council, Foy said Mayor Friday Ellis had not weighed in on the matter either.
“We never met with Mayor Ellis despite attempts to try,” Foy said. “We just never got word back.”
In an interview after the City Council ‘s Aug. 11 meeting, Ellis told The Ouachita Citizen he intended to speak with the artists about a BLM mural.
“We were supposed to set up a meeting and talk about that,” Ellis said. “I want to talk with Vitus and Brooke Foy about it and engage other members in the community because I need to know.”
“Like I said, this just got presented to me at my first council meeting. I need to understand where the community is at, I need to understand where the artists are at and understand where the property owners are at,” Ellis added.
Ellis did not offer any comments in support of the BLM movement or against it, though he hinted at some resistance to a BLM mural when he questioned the project’s scope.
“I look at an artist like Vitus Shell, I mean in my opinion, he’s one of the young and upcoming artists and most talented people in the world, and I really want to challenge him and to say, ‘Is this the best use of our talents?’ Can we do something on a grander scale that would be lasting for generations to come that will inspire and connect and to grow a community? So I would like to get a little more information from them.”
According to Foy, City Council Chairwoman Juanita Woods recommended the artists seek approval from Ellis before presenting it again to the City Council.
“I called Juanita and asked her if we had to have permission to come to the City Council,” Foy said. “And she sort of seemed to hesitate a little bit but she said pretty emphatically we needed to run the project by him (Ellis), have his approval on the project before it can run through City Council for approval as well.”
John Jones, Ellis’ interim public relations coordinator, said there were no requests on record from the artists to meet with Ellis besides two text messages Ellis received from one of the artists.
“We have no record of any other requests to get on his calendar,” Jones said.
Later, Jones said Ellis’ time had been occupied with reacting to efforts to find a new police chief as well as a complaint against a Monroe police officer for using excessive force.
“He inherited a lot of ongoing city business, operations and decisions that have been waiting for him when he came in,” Jones said.
“What he’s made his priority is dealing with the police brutality complaint from the citizen and going through the process of selecting a new police chief.”
According to Foy, the artists previously met with former Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo and received his approval before coming to the City Council on July 14. (Ellis defeated Mayo in the July 11 mayoral election.)
According to Shell, the artists’ group decided to abandon painting “Black Lives Matter” on a city street after their unsuccessful attempts to meet with Ellis.
“Everything started moving slowly so we just started thinking about being a little bit more creative and figuring out other ways to tackle the issue from a different angle,” Shell said. “We went in front of the City Council and we’ve been waiting to hear back for a couple as far as going forward with that, so we just figured we can do something different that might be more impactful than doing street art. We just decided to move forward.”
Contrary to Ellis’ previous comments about wanting to meet with artists, Jones told The Ouachita Citizen earlier this week that Ellis now did not believe a meeting with the artists was needed.
“He [Ellis] said he thought the City Council was well equipped to handle the request, but it probably would make sense to meet with us since I don’t think he’s met with them before, and hear what they have to say,” Jones said.
According to Shell, the placement of the BLM mural on a city street appeared to be the main objection from city officials.
“It’s just the painting on the street that was the obstacle,” Shell said. “The city doesn’t have any ordinances to stop you from painting on anything else.”
