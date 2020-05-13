Dr. Edwin Litolff will begin serving as interim president at the University of Louisiana-Monroe in June until a search committee selects a successor to the university’s current president, Dr. Nick Bruno.
The University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors approved Litolff’s appointment during a special meeting Tuesday in light of Bruno’s decision to retire by June.
“It’s an honor to serve ULM through this time of transition,” Litolff said. “I look forward to working with the university leadership, faculty and staff to maintain excellence at ULM. I look forward to working with everyone on campus as we transition to the next president.”
Litolff will likely serve from June 1 to Oct. 1, by which time a new president is expected to take office, according to Dr. Jim Henderson, UL System President. Henderson recommended the board select Litolff.
“He is ideally suited for this interim appointment,” Henderson said.
Litolff currently serves as the UL System’s vice president of business and finance.
Shawn Murphy, UL System board member, offered the motion to appoint Litolff to the position.
“I agree that he is uniquely qualified,” Murphy said.
The ULM Presidential Search Committee is expected to narrow a field of 18 applicants for the job of president next week. Litolff is not among the applicants and will serve only as an interim president.
According to Henderson, faculty and staff at ULM faced an unprecedented amount of anxiety in light of the current Coronavirus crisis as well as the uncertainty about who would lead the university.
“A search is a time of angst in those communities and universities,” Henderson said. “At times like ours, it can actually increase that angst significantly.”
Henderson said he would meet with Bruno next week about preparing for the transition.
The pool of 18 candidates include:
• Katrice Albert, Founder and Principal, Third Eye Consulting Group
• Ronald Berry, Dean, College of Business and Social Sciences, ULM
• Stephen Condon, Chancellor and Professor of Education, Piedmont International University
• Joe Delap, Provost, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Tenured Professor, Athens State University
• Nara Gavini, Executive Director, Massachusetts General Hospital
• Maurice Gipson, Vice Chancellor and formerly Chief Diversity Officer, Arkansas State University
• Daniel Heimmermann, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, The University of Texas Permian Basin
• Timothy Holcomb, Associate Professor Fellow, Farmer School of Business Endres, Miami University
• Joby John, Tom Galloway Endowed Professor of Marketing, formerly Dean and Professor of Marketing, UL Lafayette
• Jeannine Kahn, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, UL System
• Julia Letlow, Executive Assistant to the President for External Affairs and Community Outreach, ULM
• Edward Markle, Attorney, Partner and General Owner, Markle and Associates
• James Marquart, Special Assistant to the President and formerly Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Lamar University
• Sheri McMahan, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, California State University- Fullerton
• Alberto Ruiz, Vice President for Academic Affairs, ULM
• Daniel Sniff, Executive Director Academic Partnerships and Academic Professional Professor in the College of Environment and Design, University of Georgia
• Ivy Taylor, Consultant of J. L. Powers and Associates and Former Mayor of San Antonio, Texas
• Chioma Rita Ugochukwu, Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs, Cabrini University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.