The Monroe Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously last week to reinstate former Monroe Police Cpl. Reginald “Reggie” Brown as an employee of the city’s police department.
The Civil Service Board acted on the matter during a March 17 hearing to conclude Brown’s appeal of his termination in November 2020.
Brown’s termination stemmed from events following an excessive force complaint against some of the department’s officers. In April 2020, Timothy Williams complained that former Monroe Police Cpl. Jared DeSadier beat him and kicked him while he was lying on the ground and handcuffed during an arrest. DeSadier has since resigned from office and now faces felony charges of malfeasance in office and second-degree battery.
According to Monroe Police Chief Victor Zordan, Brown waited to act on Williams’ complaint for personal gain. Last year, Brown was serving as the department’s interim police chief under then-Mayor Jamie Mayo, who sought re-election. Brown did not forward Williams’ complaint to State Police until after Mayo lost the election to businessman Friday Ellis, according to Zordan.
After months of hearings before the Civil Service Board—including testimony from polygraph experts who opined Brown’s answers showed “extreme deception”—the Civil Service Board ultimately voted to welcome Brown back to the department.
The Ouachita Citizen sought comment from Hardeman Cordell Sr., who chairs the Civil Service Board.
“I have no comment,” Cordell said.
Brown also declined to comment.
“Because there may be a possible appeal from the city or from us, my attorneys want all comments to be referred to them,” Brown told The Ouachita Citizen.
Brown’s attorney, Carol Powell-Lexing, was unavailable for comment.
When asked whether the city would appeal the Civil Service Board’s ruling, City Attorney Angie Sturdivant told The Ouachita Citizen, “At this time, the city is reviewing the board’s decision and considering all options.”
Brown’s polygraph examination, which reportedly lasted more than two hours, contained three questions pertaining to the claims against Brown:
“Did you discuss with anyone about delaying sending the Williams case to LSP [Louisiana State Police] because of the 7/11/2020, City of Monroe Mayor Election?”
“Did anyone tell you to delay sending the Williams case to the LSP because of the 07/11/2020, City of Monroe Mayoral Election?”
“Did you delay sending the Williams case to the LSP because you didn’t want to send the Williams case to the LSP before the 07/11/2020, City of Monroe Mayoral Election?”
During the polygraph, Brown answered, “No,” to each of the three questions.
