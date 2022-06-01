The Ouachita Parish School Board is expected to decide how to spend $5.7 in federal Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSER) funds at an upcoming meeting this month.
Clint Miller, the school system's director of information technology, told the School Board's finance committee earlier this month the state has allocated an additional $5.7 million in funds for the School Board to spend.
In light of the additional money, the finance committee recommended the School Board spend $500,000 to install cameras on all school buses; $500,000 to improve HVAC systems at East Ouachita Middle School; build new cafeteria areas outside Sterlington High School and Richwood High School for a combined $800,000; an awning at Robinson Elementary School for $75,000; and more.
The School Board received the new influx of money through the second round of ESSER funds, called ESSER II. According to Miller, the deadline for spending ESSER II funds was Sept. 30, 2023. The state would collect all unspent funds at the end of that period.
The government disbursed ESSER funds to address schools and school districts most affected by the closure of education facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Miller, the School Board has fallen behind on spending its ESSER funds.
“There’s a lot of supply chain issues and things taking longer to do such as bids and quotes,” Miller
said.
According to Regina Mekus, the school system's business director, the School Board is ahead of other school districts in the state, considering its expenditure of ESSER funds.
“When we go to meetings around the state, I see we are far ahead of the curve,” she said. “I think a lot of these reallocations coming back to us are monies not spent elsewhere which we keep having added to our pot. Eventually, the federal government will hit a deadline, and the state will have either spent it with us or other departments or it will go back to the federal government.”
Miller also asked the finance committee to consider using ESSER funds to provide a “Recruitment, Recovery and Retention Check” for school district employees.
According to Superintendent Don Coker, such a check would be similar to a $1,500 stipend received by employees in March.
The new check could amount to some $2,000 for each employee and could cost up to some $6.5 million, in total.
“I can’t say how proud I am of this district, and to this board who has stepped up and said ‘We want to do the same across the board’ this doesn’t happen in every district,” Coker said
Certain criteria would be established to determine which employees received the check, based on the dates of their employment.
“You’ve got to have a cutoff point,” Coker said. “I want it to be to the greatest favor to the employees we hire but still be able to process and get the work done through the business office."
The School Board will take up this matter and others at its regular meeting on June 14.
