Monroe police are investigating the death of a man found lying in an alley last week.
At 10:30 a.m. on July 7, officers were sent to the 100 block of Catalpa Street where they located victim Elkin Heredia, 57, of Santa Fe Springs, Calif., lying in the alley. Preliminary findings indicated the victim was traveling and was recently treated at a hospital.
Heredia was found to have serious medical issues. No signs of criminal activity were observed at the scene. The body will be sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
