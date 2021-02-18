City of West Monroe water customers are experiencing low water pressure throughout the city due to unprecedented freezing temperatures for an extended period of time.
Public Works crews have been working throughout the night to restore normal water operations.
A boil advisory is in effect for all city of West Monroe water customers until further notice. Customers are asked to boil their water for at least one minute before using it. Customers are also asked to conserve what water they have.
The public is asked to report any water leaks to the Public Works Department at (318) 325-0496.
The City of West Monroe asks all water customers to be please be patient while crews work to resolve the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.