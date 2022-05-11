Construction of the new Boley Elementary School on Cypress Street could be finished by the end of the month, Ouachita Parish Schools officials say.
Kenneth Slusher, the parish school system’s project coordinator, told the Ouachita Parish School Board during its regular meeting on Tuesday that a tour of the project site earlier that morning showed progress.
“We met at Boley this morning, and it went really well,” Slusher said. “They’re trying to catch up and finish this month.”
In early 2019, lightning struck Boley, causing a fire to spread throughout the building. The school building was ultimately destroyed, and students were relocated temporarily until a new school could be built. The school’s new facility costs some $9 million, paid for through proceeds from insurance claims as well as sales tax revenues.
The new facility is some 45,000-square feet with three more classrooms than the previous school building.
“You can tell they’re making progress,” said Superintendent Don Coker. “The panels are supposed to go up on the front this week where you’ll see the words, ‘Boley Elementary,’ up there. And, no, it won’t be pink. It’s not that color. They have every classroom floored.”
“It’s an outstanding building, something this community can really be proud of,” he added.
School Board member Shere May asked when the school might open to students.
According to Slusher, administrators, teachers and staff were expected to move in this summer while students could return to the Boley site at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
On another front, the School Board accepted a proposal from the West Monroe engineering firm Lazenby & Associates to design a parking lot addition at West Monroe High School.
Slusher said the firm proposed increasing the parking lot’s size to include more than 90 parking spaces in front of the high school, along Riggs Street.
School Board member Tommy Comeaux offered the motion, and May seconded the motion. The vote was unanimous.
Meanwhile, the School Board agreed to select The Ouachita Citizen as its Official Journal for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
All public notices, including meeting minutes, will be published in the newspaper after the new fiscal year begins July 1.
