The Monroe law clerk accused of concealing or destroying Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III’s court filings in a racketeering lawsuit clerked for a retired judge from Ruston who took possession of the businessman’s court records without any assignment from a higher court.
Palowsky leveled that claim in a memorandum filed last month at Fourth Judicial District Court, alleging that law clerk Allyson Campbell had gained access—off the books—to his racketeering lawsuit, years after she was first removed from his case.
It was in Palowsky’s racketeering lawsuit, during 2014, when he accused Campbell of intercepting his court filings and keeping them from the presiding judge at the time—Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Wilson Rambo.
Rambo denied he harbored any bias toward Palowsky and recused himself from the racketeering lawsuit, Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. W. Brandon Cork and others. Later, in 2015, Palowsky sued Campbell, alleging that she had schemed to harm him and undermine his standing in his racketeering lawsuit. Palowsky also sued Rambo and four other judges—Fred Amman, Ben Jones, Carl Sharp and Stephens Winters—claiming they conspired to keep Campbell’s activities from coming to light. The lawsuit against Campbell and the judges is ongoing.
Previously, the state Supreme Court appointed retired Judge James Boddie Jr., of Ruston, to serve at the district court as an ad hoc, or special temporary, judge over asbestos cases.
Though he never presided over Palowsky’s litigation, Boddie checked out the court record for Palowsky v. Cork for a total of 69 days between May 2016 and August 2016.
Campbell clerked for Boddie during his time presiding over asbestos cases.
“Judge Boddie was never assigned to this case and had no reason(s) to check out the instant record,” stated Palowsky’s April 14 memorandum. “Importantly, law clerk Allyson Campbell, defendant in Palowsky v. Campbell worked for Judge Boddie in adjudicating asbestos cases.”
In his memorandum, Palowsky sought the court’s permission to take Boddie’s testimony concerning his “working relationship” with Campbell as well as the circumstances that led to his possession of the Palowsky v. Cork court record for 69 days.
The Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court’s office keeps a record of who checks out the hard copies of court case files. As previously reported by this newspaper, a checkout log at the Clerk of Court shows Boddie had the Palowsky v. Cork record.
No logs are kept to show who may access court records once in a judge’s possession.
REQUEST IGNORED
Palowsky’s April 14 court filing sought the court’s permission to obtain testimony from a handful of figures, including Boddie. Most of the April 14 memorandum concerned circumstances surrounding two mysteriously sealed envelopes that were enclosed in the Palowsky v. Cork case without notifying any of the parties.
The contents of the envelopes were sealed without a court order. One envelope bore the note, “Submitted under seal with all rights reserved.” Court documents may be sealed only when a judge signs an order restricting the public’s access to such documents
Without a signed court order, the envelope’s contents were public records, but the judge presiding over the case at the time of their discovery in early 2022—retired Judge Ronald Cox, of Lafayette—did not allow Palowsky to examine the contents.
Palowsky asked Cox on June 1, 2022 to hold a hearing so the businessman could present arguments as to why he should be allowed to examine the contents of an envelope filed in his case, but Cox ignored Palowsky’s request.
“When the envelopes that were secretly filed in this record over six years earlier were discovered by happenstance on May 31, 2022, Plaintiff was permitted to view and handle the sealed envelopes, but he was not permitted to view the contents, despite the fact there was no order sealing same,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum.
It was not until June 30—when The Ouachita Citizen submitted a public records request for copies of the envelope’s contents—that Cox ordered Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court Dana Benson to open the envelopes and make copies of the contents.
Jones—who previously served as the court’s administrator and is one of the defendant judges in Palowsky’s lawsuit against Campbell—testified that, in 30 years of experience on the bench, he had never seen a sealed envelope like the one discovered in early 2022.
Cox is the presiding judge in Palowsky v. Cork.
ENVELOPE CONTENTS
When released on June 30, 2022, the copies of the envelope’s contents did not match the thickness of the envelopes which The Ouachita Citizen observed prior to copying: Instead of some 30 pages of copies, Benson provided this newspaper more than 120 pages of exhibits that were previously filed into the public record in the Palowsky v. Cork case. The material, which Benson claimed was inside the two sealed envelopes the whole time, contained documents already available to the public.
Benson previously swore under oath the envelope contained about “20-25 pages,” according to Palowsky.
Benson also testified that the mysteriously sealed envelope was removed from the Cork case whenever the case’s court record was shipped to an appeal court.
“She also testified that when the record was copied for appeals, the envelope was removed, so it was not part of the appeal record,” stated Palowsky’s July 25, 2022 memorandum. “She testified that she understood that a litigant has a right to review the record of his lawsuit but that she had been instructed to not let Palowsky’s counsel’s view the contents of the envelope.”
As noted by Palowsky’s memorandum, neither The Ouachita Citizen nor any parties from the Palowsky v. Cork case were given an opportunity to observe the removal of contents from the sealed envelopes, or to observe the contents as they were copied.
“Upon information and belief, the Clerk of Court, Dana Benson, and Judge Ronald Cox conversed by telephone sometime during the morning of June 30, 2022, during which conversation, Judge Cox ordered the Clerk to replace the tattered envelopes, make copies of the contents available to the parties, and re-seal same in new envelopes,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum. “No written order was issued to replace the envelopes.”
Handwritten notes on the sealed envelopes were addressed to retired Judge Dee Hawthorne, who presided over the Palowsky v. Cork case from November 2015 to the summer of 2020. One of the notes indicated Sharp—a defendant judge in the Campbell lawsuit who previously presided over Palowsky v. Cork—asked a copy of the envelope’s contents be sent to a legal and judicial ethics law firm.
In his memorandum, Palowsky sought the court’s approval to obtain testimony from ethics attorney Steven Scheckman, with the Opelousas-based law firm Schiff, Scheckman and White. Schiff, Scheckman and White specializes in legal and judicial ethics, representing attorneys and judges accused of wrongdoing before the state Attorney Disciplinary Board and the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana.
Scheckman represented Sharp, as revealed in other Palowsky litigation.
In his April 14 memorandum, Palowsky also asked the court’s permission to issue subpoenas for testimony from Boddie, Hawthorne, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Alvin Sharp and others.
Alvin Sharp’s brother, Carl, previously presided over Palowsky v. Cork, and Hawthorne also presided over the same litigation. Though he never served as a judge in Palowsky v. Cork, Alvin Sharp checked out the record for his personal inspection for a total of 199 days between February 2015 and February 2016.
“When the reviewing courts returned the record to this court, the sealed envelopes were secretly re-filed in the instant record,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum. “Said another way, someone made certain the reviewing courts, including the Supreme Court, would not know or see the contents of envelopes sealed without a court order and secretly filed in this record without cause or reason, but intended that such sealed envelopes and secretly filed contents would (and did) remain available to ad hoc judges appointed by the Supreme Court to adjudicate the merits in this case, Judges Dee Hawthorne, Harry Randow, and Ronald Cox, included.”
The list of witnesses Palowsky sought the court’s permission to subpoena included Hawthorne, Alvin Sharp, Boddie, Scheckman, as well as judicial assistant Marie Madison, former judicial assistant intern Bianca Smith, Danielle Linkford with the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s office, former deputy clerk of court Kathy Stewart and former deputy clerk of court Barbara Boyette.
The lawsuit, Palowsky v. Cork, began in 2013 when Palowsky accused Anadarko of conspiring with his former business partner, Brandon Cork, to blackball Palowsky’s Monroe-based environmental remediation company, Alternative Environmental Solutions Inc. (AESI).
In the Palowsky v. Cork case, Palowsky claimed he was blackballed for blowing the whistle on the illegal dumping of hazardous waste and the over-billing for millions of dollars for remediation work that may have never occurred.
