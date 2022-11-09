Burglaries have spiked recently in West Monroe, causing alarm to local business owners and law enforcement.
According to West Monroe Police Det. Tom Jones, suspects behind these crimes are usually looking for petty cash. He said one of the suspects responsible for several of the break-ins was identified last week and detectives were working to obtain arrest warrants for the suspect.
“He’s ultimately breaking into most businesses looking for petty cash and he is buying drugs,” Jones said. “Right now, he’s currently housed in Richland Parish Detention Center on drug charges. The detectives are typing up the warrants right now.”
Jones said the suspect allegedly broke into at least six businesses in the past two months in West Monroe, and even more in Monroe and Richland Parish.
Meanwhile, Dee Dee Whitlock, owner of Senior Insurance Advisory Services on North Seventh Street, said a group of suspects broke into her office near the end of July. Whitlock said the suspects took $15,000-worth of items, including computers, TVs, a cell phone, iPad, laptop and more.
Whitlock said after she reported it to West Monroe PD, she posted part of the video surveillance footage on Facebook to see if anyone could identify the suspects. Whitlock’s video footage led to the arrest of three suspects, police say.
Whitlock said the recent burglaries in the area were not being taken seriously by law enforcement. She claimed it took several days for the report to be filed and that there was a fourth suspect who was never arrested. Whitlock said a fourth person’s car was identified in the video but the owner of the vehicle was never caught on camera, so officers could not prove the vehicle owner was there at the time of the robbery.
“I just feel like these criminals are getting worse,” Whitlock said. “I’ve heard of more and more people getting broken into. And I guess it’s not being taken seriously. I think they need to take it a little bit more seriously than three days later not even having a report in.”
John Shepard, a West Monroe dentist whose office is located on Professional Drive, said his office was broken into at the end of August. He said the suspect broke the window with a brick and stole $100 in petty cash. Shepard’s office does not have any cameras.
“Thank goodness they didn’t mess with any computers or TVs,” Shepard said.
“They were probably looking for drugs, but we don’t keep prescription pads anymore.”
Shepard said he knew of at least three other dental offices in the area that had been broken into as well. Before August, his office recorded no burglaries over a 30-year period.
Jones, with WMPD, recommended business owners install video surveillance equipment and operate active alarm systems to prevent burglaries.
