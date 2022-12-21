Comcast, a local cable and internet provider, announced last week the beginning of a project which plans to expand broadband to rural areas in Ouachita Parish.
According to Steve Wallace, board chair for the Ouachita Parish Broadband Initiative, the project is expected to be completed within the next two or three years and will mainly impact residents of Calhoun. While the entire cost of the project is not yet known, Wallace said the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program would fund the majority of it.
“Every state automatically qualifies for $100 million,” Wallace said. “So the remainder of that money is going to be a portion based upon who has the most unserved locations. It’s estimated that Louisiana’s share of BEAD will be close to $1 billion.”
Connect LA, which runs the broadband grant program known as GUMBO, is the state office which will apportion the funds. According to Ouachita Parish Police Juror Larry Bratton, the parish was awarded $1.9 million in GUMBO grants and Comcast was awarded $2 million for the first round of GUMBO.
“We’re striving to carve out some areas as we get into GUMBO Two, to make sure that we’re covering areas within the total parish,” Bratton said. “And then we’re going back to our ISP (internet service provider) candidates and saying ‘Okay, what can you do for me in these particular areas?’”
Ronnie Colvin, senior director for external affairs with Comcast, said the first phase of broadband expansion in Ouachita Parish was expected to take about one year and would be paid for with the $2-million GUMBO grant plus $1 million of Comcast’s own funds.
Wallace said funds from the American Rescue Plan Act would also likely be spent on the project.
“Up until now, they’ve been playing with chump change from the government standpoint,” Wallace said, referring to Connect LA.
“It’s the first wave of what we hope to be many and much larger,” Wallace said. “The Connect office has signed a contract with them so now they’re ready to actually get underway.”
Wallace said his major concern in the future of broadband in Ouachita Parish was the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) through the Federal Communications Commission, which is a program that funds the expansion of broadband into small businesses and rural areas across the country. Wallace said when certain areas have been “won” by a provider as an RDOF area, no funds from another agency could be spent on that area.
Wallace said he was concerned the RDOF provider in Ouachita Parish could pull out of the project after the five-and-a-half year period they were provided to satisfy their contract, which he said would leave several residents in a tough spot.
“At that point, most of the internet money, the BEAT money and everything else, is allocated,” Wallace said. “It’s been spent. And that means that the people stuck in those far-off areas may not get internet.”
Bratton said this project had been in the works for about two years and it was not yet clear how many residents would receive broadband by the end.
“This particular allocation’s going to cover 350 living units or addresses,” Bratton said. “The biggest portion of those will probably be in south Calhoun, but we’ve got some on this side of the river too.”
According to Colvin, many more than the residents who were first identified would be provided broadband during the project.
“We found another 324 homes along the way that we’re going to build on our own nickel,” Colvin said. He also said Comcast expected to receive funding from the infrastructure bill next year, which meant even if residents did not receive broadband this time around, they would still have a chance in the future.
Broadband is expected be brought to homes in Ouachita Parish through several programs, all ranging in price. Colvin said there was one program for low-income households which would cost $9.95 per month, one which would cost $29.95 per month and others which ranged from $50 to $100 per month.
OPBI and the Ouachita Citizens Broadband Advisory Committee is asking all residents of Ouachita Parish to test their internet speed at dra.gov/speedtest, or, if a resident does not have internet, call United Way at 211 and say the word “internet” to find out how to get service.
Colvin said if a resident entered their address online and were told they were “already served,” to challenge the map and it would still be possible for that resident to get broadband.
