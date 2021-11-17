Brown nominated U.S. Attorney Nov 17, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brandon B. Brown, a federal prosecutor in Shreveport, was tapped in a nomination by the White House last week to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.President Joe Biden announced Brown’s nomination on Nov. 12.Brown currently is an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana, where he has served since 2012.From March 2018 to September 2018, Brown was an associate at the law firm Hammonds, Sills, Adkins & Guice, LLP where he focused on civil litigation, risk management, and government affairs. Brown served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office in Ouachita Parish from 2007 to 2012.Brown received his J.D. from Southern University Law Center in 2007, his M.B.A. from Louisiana Tech University in 2004, and his B.S. from Louisiana Tech University in 2002.The U.S. Senate is expected to consider Biden's nominations.U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said he looked forward to getting to know Brown during the Senate confirmation process. 