Monroe Police Cpl. Reginald "Reggie" Brown is no longer serving as the police department's interim chief as of Friday afternoon when Mayor Friday Ellis appointed a replacement.
Beginning Aug. 1, former Monroe Police Chief Eugene Ellis will serve as interim chief of police until a permanent police chief is named.
“On behalf of the City, we would like to thank Reggie Brown for his service as Interim Chief during these past several months," Friday Ellis said. "We appreciate his leadership during the pandemic, the tornadoes, and the day-to-day operations of MPD."
Eugene Ellis retired in late January. At that time, former Mayor Jamie Mayo appointed Brown as the city's interim police chief. It was widely known that Brown was Mayo's favorite for the position, according to officers. (Friday Ellis was recently sworn in as mayor after defeating Mayo in the July 11 mayoral election.)
The Monroe Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board approved the extension of the interim police chief position for 90 days beyond Aug. 2. The mayor has the sole discretion to decide who serves as interim police chief.
“Chief Ellis is a familiar and respected officer with the MPD and has served as Interim Chief in the prior administration. He has graciously agreed to serve once again and brings more than 30 years of solid law enforcement experience and leadership to the position,” Friday Ellis said. “He is stepping in at an important time as we continue our process and search for a permanent chief of police.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.